ICT Cybersecurity
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comTopco MediaDomains.co.zaBET SoftwareRocketseedThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    ICT Cybersecurity

    MTN suffers data breach exposing customer information

    The MTN Group has said in a statement last week, 24 April, that it has experienced a cybersecurity incident that has resulted in unauthorised access to the personal information of some of its customers in certain markets.
    29 Apr 2025
    29 Apr 2025
    Delegates walk past the MTN logo at the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2024 conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on 7 February 2024. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo
    Delegates walk past the MTN logo at the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2024 conference in Cape Town, South Africa, on 7 February 2024. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File Photo

    "Our core network, billing systems and financial services infrastructure remain secure and fully operational.

    "An unknown third party has claimed to have accessed data linked to parts of our systems. At this stage we do not have any information to suggest that customers’ accounts and wallets have been directly compromised," it said.

    MTN said it immediately activated its cybersecurity response processes including informing the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Hawks in South Africa.

    "We also informed the relevant country authorities and will continue to update them on an ongoing basis while working closely with them and law enforcement agencies in supporting their investigations.

    "We are in the process of notifying affected customers in compliance with local legal and regulatory obligations," the telecoms company said.

    As a reminder, MTN provided the following security measures for its customers:

    • To mitigate any fraudulent consequences, a fraud alert can be placed on an individual’s credit report at any of the major credit bureaus.
    • Keep MTN, MoMo and banking apps and devices updated.
    • Use strong, unique passwords for accounts and change them regularly.
    • Be cautious of unexpected messages and do not click on suspicious links.
    • Do not disclose information such as passwords, PINs and OTP when asked to do so by phone, text message or email.
    • Where multifactor authentication is available, it should be activated.
    Read more: Cybersecurity, MTN, MTN group
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz