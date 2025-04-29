ICT Technology
Naspers names Nico Marais as its new CFO

The appointment of Nico Marais as the permanent chief financial officer (CFO) of Naspers and Prosus has been approved by the boards of the respective companies.
29 Apr 2025
29 Apr 2025
Naspers' logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, 4 December 2021. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Naspers' logo is pictured on a smartphone in this illustration taken, 4 December 2021. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

“Nico will join the Naspers board as the financial director with immediate effect and will join the Prosus board following the annual general meeting in August 2025, subject to shareholder approval,” Naspers said in a statement.

Koos Bekker, Prosus and Naspers chair, said:

“On behalf of the boards of Prosus and Naspers, I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Nico as group CFO on a permanent basis.

“He brings invaluable expertise and experience to the role, which he has built up over more than two decades with the group.

“The strong working relationship he has developed with our CEO Fabricio Bloisi puts us in good stead as we look ahead with excitement to the next phase of our growth journey.”

Naspers said Marais has over 25 years of extensive experience in financial management with a previous role as general manager of finance at Naspers and also played a pivotal role in several key initiatives, including the successful listing of Prosus, the unwinding of the crossholdings, the execution of the current open-ended share repurchases, and Prosus' debt capital market activities.

“Marais is a qualified chartered accountant and holds an accounting degree from Stellenbosch University.

“His remuneration will be disclosed in the 2025 Naspers integrated annual report expected to be published on or around 23 June 2025,” said Naspers.

Let's do Biz