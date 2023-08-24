ICT Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsLoeriesPendoringIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Mindful MastermindsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Services News South Africa

Major fashion E-tailer abandons local content with restructuring rumours

Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
7 Oct 2024
7 Oct 2024
Superbalist is rumoured to retrench a huge portion of its workforce following its sale by Naspers-owned Takealot to a private equity consortium led by Blank Canvas Capital. After initial reporting by Jan Vermeulen at MyBroadBand saying that some staff will receive retrenchment notices by 2 December 2024, multiple sources close to the company confirmed to Bizcommunity that 75 roles are affected, primarily within departments servicing the private label womenswear business.
The rumoured shuttering of another South African fashion label spells more doom for the local industry. Source: Imagen 3
The rumoured shuttering of another South African fashion label spells more doom for the local industry. Source: Imagen 3

This latest restructuring follows a round of cuts in 2023, driven by challenging economic conditions impacting business planning.

Superbalist, then part of the Naspers-owned Takealot Group, undertook a Section 189 process last year to reduce its workforce after Takealot Group reported a R400m loss in June 2023, over three times higher than the previous year's losses.

Broader structural changes by the new owners include halting Superbalist’s private label operations, launched in 2019 to emphasise locally manufactured clothing.

David West, head of design, at the time highlighted that the private label was created to capture Superbalist’s brand ethos:

We are known for fashion and leading the way in terms of trends. We’re the destination to find something new and exciting. This collection encapsulates accessible, yet unique fashion at good prices, with pieces that have you covered from work to play.

Despite these ambitions, Superbalist’s private label business is now being dismantled, with all roles associated with its design, buying, engineering, and finance functions set to be cut.

Charting decline

Superbalist’s journey began in 2010 when it was founded as Citymob by local entrepreneurs Luke Jedeikin, Claude Hanan, and Daniel Solomon.

Initially focused on providing exclusive experiences and premium products, the brand capiotalised on the fashion ecommerce buying trend in 2013 and rebranded as Superbalist, quickly becoming South Africa’s largest online fashion retailer.

In 2014, Superbalist was acquired by Takealot. However, the departure of its founders in 2019 and the ongoing shifts in the local retail environment have presented challenges.

Exit strategy

Takealot’s decision to sell Superbalist was finalised in September 2024, with Blank Canvas Capital leading the acquisition.

While Superbalist was once a key growth driver and important E-tail test lab for the Takealot Group, competition from Chinese e-tailers and Amazon’s recent entry into the South African market pressured the group to offload the fashion business and streamline its focus.

This latest potential reshaping of its business model could mean that Superbalist's focus on local manufacturing and in-house design may become a thing of the past.

Read more: Naspers, ecommerce, restructuring, Takealot, Superbalist, local manufacturing, Lindsey Schutters
Share this article
NextOptions

About Lindsey Schutters

Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity
Related
More industry news

NextOptions
Let's do Biz