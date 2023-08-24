Industries

Africa


South African clothing retailers losing lustre in face of Shein juggernaut

24 Aug 2023
By: Georgina Crouth
The China-based ultra low-cost fast fashion retailer might have a growing market in South Africa, but it's putting the squeeze on local retailers.
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch via
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch via www.pexels.com

The fashion industry is the world’s second-biggest polluter and fast fashion is at the very heart of the problem, with ultra-low-cost, cross-border retailers accused of human rights violations, environmental degradation, social problems and waste, because returned products are not recycled or resold – they’re destroyed.

These international e-commerce giants are also starting to eat South African clothing retailers’ lunch, even if they won’t admit it publicly.

Last week, Takealot’s Superbalist announced it had commenced a Section 189 process, to restructure its business. Days earlier, Takealot – clearly twitchy about global behemoth Amazon’s pending arrival – announced it was trialling an on-demand service, which offers customers in Durbanville, Parow and surrounds in northern Cape Town a selection of about 500 products, which will be delivered within the hour.

Continue reading the full article on Daily Maverick.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
