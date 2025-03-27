Retail Fashion & Homeware
    Retail Fashion & Homeware

    Shein partners with actress Cindy Mahlangu for Autumn/Winter lookbook

    Fashion brand Shein has joined forces with South African actress and style icon Cindy Mahlangu to bring its highly anticipated Autumn/Winter Lookbook to life.
    27 Mar 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This exclusive campaign, running under the hashtag #SheinxCindyMahlangu, is a celebration of self-expression through fashion, featuring three standout themes: sexy, streetwear, and elegant.

    Captured against the dynamic backdrop of Johannesburg’s streets, the SheinxCindyMahlangu Lookbook showcases 21 outfits, with seven distinctive looks per theme.

    Each ensemble reflects the bold and diverse styles that define the season, brought to life by Mahlangu’s effortlessly chic presence.

    All looks are chosen from Anewsta, Slaydiva, Dazy, Shein Icon, and Shein SXY fashion stores. Shoppers can also explore more of Cindy’s signature styles from these stores.

    “I’m so excited to be part of this campaign with Shein,” says Mahlangu.

    “Fashion allows us to express different sides of who we are, and this lookbook captures that beautifully, whether you’re feeling bold and sexy, effortlessly cool, or elegantly refined.”

    Crystal Chen, Shein spokesperson, adds: “Cindy Mahlangu’s influence in the fashion and entertainment space made her the perfect partner for this campaign. Her ability to effortlessly embody different styles aligns with Shein’s mission to empower individuals through fashion. We’re excited for our customers to experience this collection and make it their own.”

    The SheinxCindyMahlangu Lookbook showcases styles that resonate with South Africa’s diverse culture, inspiring individuals to express themselves freely.

    By combining Mahlangu’s fashion-forward influence with Shein’s extensive range, this collaboration ensures that SHEIN continues to provide South African consumers with the styles they love, making global trends more accessible than ever.

    Shoppers can easily recreate Mahlangu’s signature looks by heading to the Shein app and searching Cindy Mahlangu

    Let's do Biz