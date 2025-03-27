82% of South Africans are using loyalty schemes

Consumers are consistently using loyalty programmes year on year: 82% of South Africans use loyalty programmes, as highlighted in the Truth & BrandMapp South African loyalty whitepaper 2024/5.

The whitepaper is a comprehensive annual snapshot of the loyalty habits of over 35,000 South African adults with a gross monthly household income of R10,000 or more, combined with 8,000 South Africans whose monthly household income falls just under R10,000.

Collectively, this research study represents the loyalty behaviours of over 20 million South African consumers.

The whitepaper highlights the fact that loyalty programmes are a powerful aid for South Africans to combat the rising food and energy costs each month.

Clicks re-gains most used loyalty programme

Clicks ClubCard has re-gained its position as most used loyalty programme in South Africa, for the 5th year since the whitepaper series began in 2015.

Eighty percent of South African consumers who use loyalty programmes claim to use the Clicks ClubCard programme.

Dr Melanie Van Rooy, chief marketing officer at Clicks Group states: “Clicks ClubCard cashback is used as a currency for financial survival and we see redemption of cashback at an all-time high. Members don’t just spend their cashback on luxuries, but often on staples like soap and toilet paper.”