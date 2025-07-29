Clicks ClubCard celebrates 30 years of innovation

Clicks ClubCard has grown into one of South Africa’s longest-running and most-used retail loyalty programme since launching in 1995.

Image supplied

With more than 13 million active members and over R7.5bn paid out in cashback, it is more than a business success story – it’s a pillar of South Africa’s shopping heritage, now entering its fourth decade.

For 30 years, Clicks ClubCard has helped families stretch their budgets, rewarded loyalty with meaningful savings, and become an integral part of the way South Africans shop.

When the ClubCard launched at a single Cape Town store, 13,000 customers signed up on day one. Within two years, membership had surged to 1.3 million.

As South Africa’s first retail loyalty programme, it marked the start of something revolutionary — a programme that went beyond marketing to genuinely giving back, becoming an integral part of Clicks’ business strategy.

The programme offers benefits for every life stage, with many first-to-market innovations like its loyalty magazine, Baby Club and Seniors Club, WhatsApp channel, member-exclusive offers, and a partner network of over 14 health, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands, such as Engen, Discovery, ARC, Sorbet, and FNB eBucks.

“ClubCard’s success lies in its simplicity, accessibility, easily redeemable rewards, relevance and differentiated position,” says Dr Melanie van Rooy, chief marketing officer at Clicks.

“Since the beginning, we’ve never strayed from our mission to reward real loyalty with real value. This celebration is our way of saying thank you to South Africa for making ClubCard such an important part of their lives — and for trusting us to carry this legacy into the future.”

Over the years, ClubCard has been consistently recognised as a leader in customer loyalty — earning numerous awards for its innovation, strategic use of data, and customer-centric design. Most recently, it was awarded Best Use of AI and Best Strategic Use of Data Analytics at the 2024 SA Loyalty Awards.

What began as a bold retail innovation is now a benchmark in personalisation. Powered by advanced analytics and AI, ClubCard delivers hyper-relevant offers — from ‘My ClubCard Deals’ refreshed every two weeks to personalised offers.

ClubCard also supports seamless access via the Clicks app, WhatsApp, and pharmacy services. Whether tracking cashback, ordering medication, or unlocking fuel savings, members enjoy a consistent and connected journey.

And there is more to come. Clicks will soon launch enhanced, hyper-personalised deals via its app and website, making it even easier for members to get the rewards they truly value.