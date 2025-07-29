South Africa
Retail Retail Services
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

World PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVMandela MonthOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

Rainbow ChickenVolpesRogerwilcoLulaHeineken BeveragesJockey South AfricaUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Clicks ClubCard celebrates 30 years of innovation

    Clicks ClubCard has grown into one of South Africa’s longest-running and most-used retail loyalty programme since launching in 1995.
    29 Jul 2025
    29 Jul 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    With more than 13 million active members and over R7.5bn paid out in cashback, it is more than a business success story – it’s a pillar of South Africa’s shopping heritage, now entering its fourth decade.

    For 30 years, Clicks ClubCard has helped families stretch their budgets, rewarded loyalty with meaningful savings, and become an integral part of the way South Africans shop.

    When the ClubCard launched at a single Cape Town store, 13,000 customers signed up on day one. Within two years, membership had surged to 1.3 million.

    As South Africa’s first retail loyalty programme, it marked the start of something revolutionary — a programme that went beyond marketing to genuinely giving back, becoming an integral part of Clicks’ business strategy.

    The programme offers benefits for every life stage, with many first-to-market innovations like its loyalty magazine, Baby Club and Seniors Club, WhatsApp channel, member-exclusive offers, and a partner network of over 14 health, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle brands, such as Engen, Discovery, ARC, Sorbet, and FNB eBucks.

    “ClubCard’s success lies in its simplicity, accessibility, easily redeemable rewards, relevance and differentiated position,” says Dr Melanie van Rooy, chief marketing officer at Clicks.

    “Since the beginning, we’ve never strayed from our mission to reward real loyalty with real value. This celebration is our way of saying thank you to South Africa for making ClubCard such an important part of their lives — and for trusting us to carry this legacy into the future.”

    Over the years, ClubCard has been consistently recognised as a leader in customer loyalty — earning numerous awards for its innovation, strategic use of data, and customer-centric design. Most recently, it was awarded Best Use of AI and Best Strategic Use of Data Analytics at the 2024 SA Loyalty Awards.

    What began as a bold retail innovation is now a benchmark in personalisation. Powered by advanced analytics and AI, ClubCard delivers hyper-relevant offers — from ‘My ClubCard Deals’ refreshed every two weeks to personalised offers.

    ClubCard also supports seamless access via the Clicks app, WhatsApp, and pharmacy services. Whether tracking cashback, ordering medication, or unlocking fuel savings, members enjoy a consistent and connected journey.

    And there is more to come. Clicks will soon launch enhanced, hyper-personalised deals via its app and website, making it even easier for members to get the rewards they truly value.

    Read more: Clicks, Rewards programmes, Clicks ClubCard, Dr Melanie van Rooy
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz