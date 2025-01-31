BizTrends2025: Dr Melanie van Rooy, CMO at Clicks - Experiential marketing key to retail future

In a world saturated with digital content, experiential marketing will continue to be a powerful tool for brands to create unique and interactive moments that stand out to the consumer.

Dr Melanie van Rooy. Source: Supplied.

By engaging multiple senses and offering immersive experiences, this approach activates different parts of the brain, making it more memorable than traditional advertising. Consumers are more likely to recall how an experience made them feel rather than specific messages from an ad campaign, which is why experiential marketing is becoming central to retail strategies.

Why experiential marketing works

Experiential marketing resonates with audiences because it taps into a fundamental human desire for connection, novelty, and emotion. It enables consumers to interact directly with brands, fostering deeper emotional connections and loyalty. This approach often goes beyond simple product demonstrations to deliver personalised and meaningful experiences, blending education, entertainment, and value in ways that traditional advertising struggles to achieve.

Innovative examples in experiential marketing

Retailers are increasingly using immersive events to engage customers. For instance, beauty and wellness events such as the Clicks Beauty Playground that allow consumers to try products, learn new techniques, or receive expert advice are gaining traction.

Seasonal campaigns and pop-up activations that incorporate in-person interaction or digital integration, such as augmented reality (AR) product trials, are also on the rise.

Globally, brands are embracing trends like community-driven events and exclusive experiences. For example, health-focused bootcamps, eco-conscious workshops, and curated pop-ups tailored to niche audiences are growing in popularity. These events don’t just showcase products—they create environments where customers feel valued and connected.

The role of technology

Technology plays an increasingly pivotal role in enhancing experiential marketing. Data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) enable retailers to personalise experiences, tailoring campaigns to individual preferences and behaviours. From real-time recommendations to customised in-store promotions, data-driven strategies allow for more meaningful engagement.

Additionally, AI-powered tools help predict trends, optimise inventory, and measure campaign effectiveness. Virtual reality (VR) and AR technologies are also transforming how consumers engage with products, enabling virtual trials or health consultations that create immersive and convenient shopping experiences.

Engaging younger audiences

For Millennials and Gen Z, who prioritise experiences over possessions, experiential marketing will hold a particular appeal. Younger consumers value authenticity and often share their interactions with brands on social media, amplifying the reach of campaigns. Influencers, brand ambassadors, and user-generated content play a key role in driving engagement with these groups.

Changing consumer behaviour

Over the next five years, changing consumer behaviour in the retail sector that Clicks operates in will likely be shaped by several key trends:

Health and wellness will continue to be a significant focus, with consumers increasingly seeking products and services that support a holistic approach to wellbeing.

The demand for convenience will rise, driven by the growth of e-commerce and the expectation for seamless omnichannel shopping experiences that integrate physical stores with digital platforms.

Personalisation will become more critical as consumers expect tailored product recommendations, marketing, and loyalty rewards that reflect their unique preferences and needs. Sustainability will also play a major role, with shoppers gravitating toward brands that demonstrate ethical practices, environmentally friendly packaging and responsible sourcing.

Lastly, advancements in technology, including AI and augmented reality, will influence shopping behaviours by offering interactive experiences, such as virtual product trials or health consultations.

Increasingly, retailers will need to align their strategies with these evolving preferences to ensure their brands stay ahead in a competitive market.