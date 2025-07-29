New Beverage Hub to be introduced at Hostex 2026

South Africa’s beverage scene is evolving at rapid pace and it's for this reason that Hostex 2026 will introduce a new Beverage Hub to spotlight the future of drinks in Africa.

Image supplied

When Hostex 2026 takes place from 8-10 March 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, visitors can step into the new Beverage Hub – a hands on playground where baristas, brewers, distillers and buyers can taste, talk and trade the drinks that will shape next year’s menus.

From precision roasted coffee to zero proof cocktails, the Hub promises three days of inspiration you can pour directly into profit.

“South Africa’s beverage scene is evolving at speed – think craft spirits, speciality coffee, functional tonics, RTD drinks South Africa can’t get enough of, and an unstoppable wave of low and no alcohol options,” says Lerato Nako, Hostex event manager.

“The Beverage Hub is our answer: a buzzing marketplace where brands can demo what’s next and buyers can test drive it on the spot. With 74 percent of Hostex visitors making or influencing purchasing decisions, the business case writes itself.”

In an industry that craves novelty and personalisation, drinks are where brands show personality – and the Beverage Hub is designed to let that personality shine through every sip.

Nako continues: “Hostex is perfectly poised to connect local innovators with the global momentum behind premium ready to drink cocktails, botanical waters and flavour first low alcohol by volume (ABV) beers – categories expected to drive the functional drinks market at over 5 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2028. At home, we see South Africans embracing beverage trends South Africa is setting in craft spirits, cold brew coffee and eco conscious packaging, while alcohol free beer volumes jumped 35 percent in 2024. It’s the right moment for the industry to meet, taste and make deals.”

What to expect

Taste Talk Trend sessions – sip a new product, then get a ten-minute download on the trend behind it, from sustainable packaging to functional botanicals—all part of our mission to be the region’s leading drink innovation expo.

Headline demos – experts from the Speciality Coffee Association of Southern Africa (SCASA), the South Africa Sommelier Association and the Brandy SA Foundation share menu ideas that lift margins and wow guests.

SCASA Barista Championships South Africa – watch the country’s best baristas battle live for a spot on the world stage.

Launch Shelf – a curated line up of craft beverages 2026 looking for their first distribution deals.