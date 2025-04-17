Inaugural Africa Food Show set for June 2025

Previously known as Africa’s Big 7, the future of Africa's Food & Beverage industry will be at the forefront of the inaugural Africa Food Show, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 10-12 June 2025.

Image supplied

The B2B event is considered to be the continent’s most influential when it comes to F&B sourcing and innovation. With a large number of people coming from abroad, and showcasing 15 international pavilions, the Africa Food Show is an opportunity for African businesses looking to tap into global markets.

According to the African Development Bank, the African F&B market is expected to reach $1tn by 2030, on the back of rapid economic and urban growth on the continent.

In support of this development and the needs that arise from it, dmg events in partnership with the Dubai World Trade Centre, launched the Africa Food Show as part of the highly regarded Gulfood series.

The Africa Food Show will build on the success of Gulfood - reportedly the world’s largest F&B exhibition in Dubai, as well as the acclaimed Saudi Food Show.

“The Africa Food Show will highlight the untapped potential of the continent and help businesses discover the myriad opportunities that exist in the local and international F&B sector,” says Joshua Low, vice president of dmg events South Africa.

“By highlighting trends and challenges, the event will help provide a roadmap to elevate Africa’s offerings to the global stage.”

Over 350 exhibitors will showcase their products at the African Food Show, including a diverse range of international pavilions. Among these will be Netherlands, Poland, Brazil, Canada, India and Singapore, to name but a few.

Major South African brands will also be on the lineup, including Catercorp,, Barry Callebaut, Fair Cape, Unilever, Karan Beef, Beef Master, Excellent Meat Market, Atlantis Foods, Econofoods, Rhodes Food Group, Ina Paarman’s Kitchen, Petit Forestier and Fairview.

“The show is an opportunity to give amazing local products and techniques the spotlight they deserve,” adds Low. “Africa is aligning itself with the future of food and forward-thinking businesses are looking for ways to leverage emerging trends for sustained success.”

Africa Food Summit: Stirring the pot on healthy and climate-smart food solutions

The Africa Food Show will run concurrently with the Africa Food Summit, a three-day conference exploring the future of African F&B, with a focus on “transforming healthy foods for climate and health”.

Attendees can look forward to talks by highly decorated speakers like Maxwell Gomera, Director, Biodiversity and Ecosystems Services Branch at the United Nations; Stacy Saggers, Commercial Growth Director South Africa at Kantar; Lorraine Makura, Head of Research and Development at McCain South Africa; and Miles Kubeka, Founder of Wakanda Food Accelerator, among many others.

The results of the highly anticipated “Industry Index” will also be revealed at the Africa Food Summit - this is a survey run by the Africa Food Show in partnership with Circana, with the aim of collecting feedback from the broad F&B sector on a range of topics and trends.

Additional special features at the Africa Food Show include the perennially popular South Africa Bakers Challenge, run in partnership with the South African Bakers Association and the Game of Chefs, Global Pizza Challenge and National Burger Challenge, hosted in partnership with the SA Chefs Association and Econofoods. Winners will be rewarded with cash prizes.

The Africa Food Show will be co-located with the 8th annual Hotel and Hospitality Expo Africa, which takes place at the CTICC from 11-12 June. This event will welcome over 150 local exhibitors and present a range of interactive features.

For more, go to www.theafricafoodshow.com.