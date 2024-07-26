AXXO announces its 2024/2025 Youth Chapter committee

This initiative aims to empower and support young professionals in the events and exhibitions industry, give them a platform to express their ideas and influence the sector's future growth and innovation.
The selected members of the AAXO Youth Chapter Committee are:
"We are proud of the selected committee for the newly launched AAXO Youth Chapter and believe we have some of the brightest young minds representing our association and industry.
“The AAXO Youth Chapter will serve as a crucial platform for these young professionals to address industry challenges, share innovative ideas, and actively participate in the growth and evolution of the exhibitions sector,” says Gary Corin, chairperson at AAXO.