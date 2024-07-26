AXXO announces its 2024/2025 Youth Chapter committee

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) has announced its committee for its Youth Chapter for 2024/2025.

Image supplied. The AAXO Youth Chapter Committee for 2024/2025

This initiative aims to empower and support young professionals in the events and exhibitions industry, give them a platform to express their ideas and influence the sector's future growth and innovation.

The AAXO Youth Chapter Committee

The selected members of the AAXO Youth Chapter Committee are:

Anazi Piper, Vuka Group: Anazi’s commitment to AAXO's mission and her belief in the power of communication and leadership have driven her to join the Youth Chapter. She aims to leverage her skills to foster effective communication within the committee and inspire others to drive industry growth. Her goal is to contribute meaningfully to the industry and ensure young professionals have a voice and the support they need to succeed.

Suad Khan, Dogan Exhibitions and Events: Suad wants to address the high-pressure environment that often characterises the events industry, and how the demanding nature of this field can significantly impact work-life balance, especially for young professionals who are still finding their footing. By being part of the Youth Chapter, Suad aims to advocate for better support systems and work-life balance initiatives to help mitigate these pressures.

Yaseen Dalvie, dmg events: Yaseen’s mission is to give back to the industry that has significantly shaped his professional journey. With seven years of extensive experience in the sector, he is committed to leveraging his knowledge and insights to support and mentor the next generation of industry professionals. He believes that his experiences can help address the unique challenges faced by today’s youth – such as lack of experience, professional connections and skill enhancement opportunities - ensuring they have the resources and guidance needed to succeed.

Yvonne Kumane, Scan Display: Yvonne hopes to engage with peers on industry problems and trends and to collaborate to develop solutions. She is focused on the lack of preparedness for real-world pressures and the need for industry-specific training to better equip young professionals to succeed in this demanding field.

Amanda Dube, dmg events: With seven years in the industry, Amanda joined the Committee to influence the sector's future, develop her leadership skills, and contribute to industry growth by addressing challenges such as limited access to funding, inadequate professional development, and networking barriers.

Ngcali Ngotsho, MesseFrankfurt SA: Ngcali hopes to be a voice for passionate young people in the events and exhibitions industry, aiming to address challenges related to inclusion and the limited options available for young professionals in the sector.

Stephen Campbell, Vuka Group: Stephen joins the Committee with a clear goal to collaborate closely with stakeholders to tackle shared challenges within the exhibitions industry. His focus is on flat organisational structures, industry stigmatisation, limited career growth opportunities, and the absence of incentives for entrepreneurship among youth. He seeks to create an environment where young professionals can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the industry's development and innovation.

Mthandazo Ndzuzo, MesseFrankfurt SA: Driven by a desire to enhance her leadership abilities and actively contribute to the exhibitions industry, Mthandazo aims to tackle issues faced by the youth such as limited industry experience, which often hinders young professionals from securing key roles and responsibilities within the sector.

Harris Kubjane, AI Media: With four years of experience running youth organisations and volunteering abroad, Harris is committed to making a lasting impact and inspiring African youth. He has organised and participated in numerous youth conferences across Africa and the globe, equipping him with valuable insights and skills, and recognising the need for platforms that offer training as he believes that youth should actively facilitate talks, workshops, and panels.

"We are proud of the selected committee for the newly launched AAXO Youth Chapter and believe we have some of the brightest young minds representing our association and industry.

“The AAXO Youth Chapter will serve as a crucial platform for these young professionals to address industry challenges, share innovative ideas, and actively participate in the growth and evolution of the exhibitions sector,” says Gary Corin, chairperson at AAXO.