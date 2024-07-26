ICT Internet
    Rumours of Google killing cookies have, once again, been exaggerated

    Lindsey SchuttersBy Lindsey Schutters
    26 Jul 2024
    Google announced another delay in its decision to phase out third-party cookies, opting instead for a more user-centric approach. The tech giant is focusing on developing the Privacy Sandbox, a solution aimed at enhancing online privacy while maintaining an ad-supported internet. “We developed the Privacy Sandbox with the goal of finding innovative solutions that meaningfully improve online privacy while preserving an ad-supported internet that supports a vibrant ecosystem of publishers, connects businesses with customers, and offers all of us free access to a wide range of content,” stated Anthony Chavez, VP Privacy Sandbox in a blog post earlier this week.
    Google says the Privacy Sandbox is designed to benefit publishers, better connect businesses with customers, and provide free access to a wide range of content.

    Feedback from various stakeholders, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), publishers, web developers, standards groups, civil society, and the advertising industry, has been instrumental in shaping these solutions.

    Competitive marketplace

    Early testing by ad tech companies, including Google itself, indicates that the Privacy Sandbox APIs have the potential to support a competitive marketplace that works for both publishers and advertisers, and encourages the adoption of privacy-enhancing technologies.

    However, Google acknowledges that this transition will require significant effort from all participants and will impact publishers, advertisers, and everyone involved in online advertising.

    In response to these challenges, Google is proposing an updated approach that prioritises user choice.

    Rather than phasing out third-party cookies, Google plans to introduce a new experience in Chrome that allows users to make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, adjustable at any time.

    “Instead of deprecating third-party cookies, we would introduce a new experience in Chrome that lets people make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, and they’d be able to adjust that choice at any time,” said Google.

    This new path is currently being discussed with regulators, and the company says it will engage with the industry as it rolls out.

    Privacy preservation

    Google will continue making the Privacy Sandbox APIs available and investing in them to further improve utility and provide developers with privacy-preserving alternatives.

    Additional privacy controls are also planned, including the introduction of IP Protection into Chrome’s Incognito mode.

    “We also intend to offer additional privacy controls, so we plan to introduce IP Protection into Chrome’s Incognito mode,” Chavez revealed.

    This evolution of the private web is done in consultation with the CMA, ICO, and other global regulators.

    About Lindsey Schutters

    Lindsey is the editor for ICT, Construction&Engineering and Energy&Mining at Bizcommunity

