Rumours of Google killing cookies have, once again, been exaggerated

Google announced the Privacy Sandbox plans at I/O earlier this year.

Google says the Privacy Sandbox is designed to benefit publishers, better connect businesses with customers, and provide free access to a wide range of content.

Feedback from various stakeholders, including the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), publishers, web developers, standards groups, civil society, and the advertising industry, has been instrumental in shaping these solutions.

Competitive marketplace

Early testing by ad tech companies, including Google itself, indicates that the Privacy Sandbox APIs have the potential to support a competitive marketplace that works for both publishers and advertisers, and encourages the adoption of privacy-enhancing technologies.

However, Google acknowledges that this transition will require significant effort from all participants and will impact publishers, advertisers, and everyone involved in online advertising.

In response to these challenges, Google is proposing an updated approach that prioritises user choice.

Rather than phasing out third-party cookies, Google plans to introduce a new experience in Chrome that allows users to make an informed choice that applies across their web browsing, adjustable at any time.

This new path is currently being discussed with regulators, and the company says it will engage with the industry as it rolls out.

Privacy preservation

Google will continue making the Privacy Sandbox APIs available and investing in them to further improve utility and provide developers with privacy-preserving alternatives.

Additional privacy controls are also planned, including the introduction of IP Protection into Chrome’s Incognito mode.

This evolution of the private web is done in consultation with the CMA, ICO, and other global regulators.