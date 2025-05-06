Celebrate 11 years of .xyz with Domains.co.za

Launched by ICANN in 2014, the .xyz domain extension is a modern, catchy, and highly versatile generic top-level domain (gTLD). This June marks the 11th anniversary of the ever-popular .xyz, and to celebrate, Domains.co.za is offering new .xyz registrations for just R18.99*.

With over 4.2 million domains already registered, .xyz leads the pack of new, innovative gTLDs. While it quite literally represents the last three letters of the alphabet, it symbolically represents anything, making it an ideal match for bold brands, creative professionals, and tech startups alike.

What’s more, .xyz has a unique way of resonating with generations X, Y, and Z – everyone currently between the ages of 13 and 60. These influential generations make up over 60% of the global workforce and consumer base, positioning .xyz as a domain that speaks directly to today's movers and shakers.

Read on for reasons as to why .xyz has earned its place in the spotlight, and SEO tips to help your .xyz website shine online.

Top five reasons to register a .XYZ domain

Choosing a domain name is one of the most exciting steps when launching your brand or business online. And these days, the options are endless: it’s no longer just .com or .co.za. Here are five reasons why .xyz is worth serious consideration:

It’s modern and memorable The web is always changing, and .xyz perfectly matches that energy. This short, striking extension is ideal for blogs, tech companies, creative studios, Web3 ventures, or any project pushing the envelope. It positions your brand as fresh, daring, and easy to remember. If you're after a domain with a local edge and global appeal, this could be it. It’s versatile With no links to a specific country or industry, .xyz is a blank slate you can truly make your own. Whether you’re a startup, a side hustle, or a full-fledged business, .xyz adapts to your vision, not the other way around. Big brands are already on board When Alphabet (Google’s parent company) registered abc.xyz, the industry sat up and took notice. It’s short, smart, and memorable, and it helped build instant credibility for .xyz. Many others have since followed suit. It has global reach If your brand aims to reach an international audience, .xyz is a fantastic alternative to .com. It communicates that you're open for business everywhere. It’s on promotion During June 2025, Domains.co.za is offering new .xyz domain name registrations for just R18.99*. If you’ve been looking for a sign, this is it. Secure a short, meaningful domain name before the offer ends.

.XYZ SEO: Separating fact from fiction

You may have heard rumours that .xyz domains are automatically flagged as spam or that they’re a bad choice for SEO. This concern likely stems from the affordability of the domain, which has made it attractive to bad actors in the past.

But here’s the truth: reputable search engines don’t penalise domain extensions outright. Rankings are based on a broad range of factors. Any .xyz site can rank just as well as any other, provided it follows SEO best practices including:

A relevant keyword in the domain A clear domain name helps both users and search engines instantly understand what your site is about. Look for straightforward, descriptive, and SEO-friendly ones. A short and snappy name The shorter your domain, the better. It’s easier to remember and quicker to type. Try the AI Domain Name Generator on Domains.co.za for fast, smart, and available domain name suggestions. Quality website content Search engines love helpful, original content. Focus on delivering real value to your audience. Whether you're using .xyz or any other extension, content is still king. Trust-building backlinks When high-quality websites link to yours, it boosts your credibility in the eyes of search engines. Collaborate, guest post, or create share-worthy content that naturally earns links. A mobile-friendly website Most users browse on their phones, so if your site doesn’t work well on mobile, you’ll lose out. Ensure your design is responsive and easy to navigate across all devices. Excellent technical SEO Site structure, loading speed, and clean code all matter. Compress your images, optimise scripts, and sign up for reliable, fast and secure Web Hosting. An SSL An SSL Certificate adds the padlock icon and ensures your site uses HTTPS, which instantly signals security and trust to both visitors and search engines. It’s a small step with big SEO and credibility benefits.

Ready to make your mark online with a .xyz domain? Take advantage of this limited-time offer and register yours for just R18.99*.