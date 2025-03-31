Domain parking: Why and how to make use of this service

But don't worry, you don't need websites for all of them. That's where domain parking comes in. Parked domains are registered domain names without active web hosting and websites.

Major brands like Nike own thousands of domains – more than 4,000, in fact. While some are actively used (like “justdoit.com or jordan.com”), most are simply parked to protect the brand from misuse.

Here are four great reasons to register more than one domain name:

1. Protect your brand from impersonators

Domain spoofing is a real and growing problem. Cybercriminals often register lookalike domains that swap characters (like using “0” instead of “o”) to trick your customers into thinking they’re visiting your official site.

Some do it to sell the domain back to you at a profit. Others use it for phishing attacks—targeting your audience with fake websites that steal their sensitive information.

By registering common misspellings, alternative spellings, and variations of your domain (including different TLDs like .africa, .net, .online, etc.), you can protect your company's reputation. Redirect some domains and leave the rest in park so you don't have to worry about them until its renewal time.

Tip: Enable auto-renewal on all your domain names to ensure you never lose ownership by mistake.

2. Invest for future profit

The domain market is very active, especially since 2012 when ICANN rolled out over 1,200 new gTLDs in its New gTLD Program.

Savvy domain investors buy brandable, keyword-rich, or short domains and park them, waiting for the perfect buyer. This practice, known as domain flipping, has become a legitimate source of income for many.

If you’ve got an eye for great names, you could tap into this growing market and turn parked domains into profit.

3. Secure your future ideas

Got a side hustle idea or planning a new product? Don’t wait until the last minute to register the domain. Someone else might get to it before you.

Register the domain early. Even if it’s just a placeholder. That way, you’ve got it ready when it’s time to go live. The same applies to campaign names, seasonal promotions, or regional expansions. Simply park the domain now and build the website when you are ready.

4. Drive more traffic with redirects

Extra domains don’t have to just sit there. Many businesses use parked domains to redirect or forward traffic to their main site. It’s a simple strategy with big benefits:

Catch visitors typing common typos or alternative spellings.



Rank better for niche or geo-targeted keywords.



Consolidate web traffic to your main site without managing multiple websites.

Redirecting parked domains ensures you’re not missing out on potential visitors - and keeps your web presence focused and easy to manage.

You don’t need to register thousands or even hundreds of domains. For small to medium-sized (SME) businesses, a good starting point is anywhere between 3 and 10 well-chosen ones.

At Domains.co.za, we provide free domain parking and redirecting, so you can easily manage and put your domain names to smart, strategic use.

Get started now.



