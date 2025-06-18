7 tips to integrate social media into WordPress

By integrating your WordPress website with your social media channels, you can amplify your reach, drive even more engagement, and create a seamless visitor experience across platforms.

Here are seven ideas to help you link your WordPress website with your social channels for maximum impact:

1. Add social sharing buttons

Make it easy for visitors to share your content with their own followers. This is like bulk word-of-mouth marketing because with just one click, your content could travel across the digital world.

Top WordPress plugins:

Social Warfare – Attractive, fast-loading, and customisable sharing buttons that encourage clicks without slowing your site.



– Attractive, fast-loading, and customisable sharing buttons that encourage clicks without slowing your site. AddToAny Share Buttons – This plugin supports over 100 platforms, complete with share counters and floating options.



– This plugin supports over 100 platforms, complete with share counters and floating options. Monarch Social Sharing – Combines elegant design with powerful analytics for next-level sharing.

2. Embed social media feeds

Why should your Instagram feed live only on Instagram? Show it off on your website too. A live feed keeps your site dynamic and filled with fresh, visual content that users—and Google—love.

Top WordPress plugins:

Smash Balloon – Create customised feeds for Facebook, Instagram, or X that are fast and responsive.



– Create customised feeds for Facebook, Instagram, or X that are fast and responsive. Custom Twitter Feeds – Also from Smash Balloon, it pulls in content that matches your brand voice and hashtags.



– Also from Smash Balloon, it pulls in content that matches your brand voice and hashtags. Flow-Flow Social Feed Stream – Build a social wall that merges multiple platforms into one eye-catching display.

3. Display social reviews

Social proof matters. Showcasing real customer reviews from platforms like Facebook or Google builds trust and credibility—two things that money just can’t buy.

Top WordPress plugins:

WP Social Ninja – Pull in reviews from 10+ platforms, including Google, Facebook, and more.



– Pull in reviews from 10+ platforms, including Google, Facebook, and more. WP Ultimate Review – Collect and showcase reviews with star ratings, images, and full moderation control.



– Collect and showcase reviews with star ratings, images, and full moderation control. TrustPulse – Uses real-time pop-ups like “Someone just signed up” to build urgency and trust.

4. Add Social Profile Links

Encourage people to follow your business on social by placing clickable social icons in visible areas on your website. A bigger, more engaged following is just a click away.

Top WordPress plugins:

Mashshare – Known for share buttons but also includes slick follow icons.



– Known for share buttons but also includes slick follow icons. Simple Social Icons – Lightweight and easy to set up, with minimal styling.



– Lightweight and easy to set up, with minimal styling. WPZOOM Social Icons – Seamlessly integrates with your navigation menu for maximum visibility.

5. Automate social posting

Posting manually to every social platform can be time-consuming. Automate it! Whether you publish a new blog post or want to re-share an old one, let your plugins do the heavy lifting.

Top WordPress plugins:

Blog2Social – Share or schedule across multiple platforms with individualised messaging.



– Share or schedule across multiple platforms with individualised messaging. Jetpack – Automate sharing and access useful extras like security and analytics.



– Automate sharing and access useful extras like security and analytics. Revive Old Posts – Breathe new life into evergreen content by reposting it on a schedule.

6. Enable Social Login

Skip the long sign-up forms. Let your visitors register or log in using their social media accounts. It’s quicker for them and can be better for your sign-up rates.

Top WordPress plugins:

Nextend Social Login – Supports Facebook, Google, and X with attractive, easy-to-use buttons.



– Supports Facebook, Google, and X with attractive, easy-to-use buttons. OneAll Social Login – Offers integration with 40+ platforms for maximum user flexibility.



– Offers integration with 40+ platforms for maximum user flexibility. Super Socializer – An all-in-one solution for social login, sharing, and commenting.

7. Activate social commenting

Let visitors join the conversation without needing to create a new account. Social commenting options reduce barriers and make it easier to spark real engagement.

Top WordPress plugins:

Disqus Comment System – Feature-rich with threaded replies, spam protection, and social logins.



– Feature-rich with threaded replies, spam protection, and social logins. Fancy Facebook Comments – Familiar and simple—great for users already logged into Facebook.



– Familiar and simple—great for users already logged into Facebook. wpDiscuz – Includes social login, live updates, and modern UI for fluid discussions.

NB: Even the best plugins can’t save bad content. Focus on creating articles, videos, or visuals that inform, entertain, or inspire. When your content resonates, people will naturally want to share it.

When your WordPress site and social media work hand in hand, your brand wins.




