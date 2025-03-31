Top local website names to help inspire your perfect domain

Selecting the perfect website name is one of the first important decisions you'll need to make when launching a business or online project. Your choice plays a major role in how easily potential customers will remember your brand later.

A great website name is something that’s short, distinctive, and easy-to-spell, avoids hyphens and numbers, and resonates with your industry and goals.

Need some inspiration? Read on as we highlight various types of local domain names to help you get started.

Domains.co.za

Yes, we’re putting our own name on the list. And no, it’s not about vanity – we just really love our name, and we want you to love yours too! Domains.co.za is short, straight to the point, and tells customers exactly what we do. Plus, it’s also our business brand‘s name. Which came first? The domain name actually inspired the brand name! That’s why we’re firm believers in the power of a great domain name.

Webuycars.co.za

If you haven’t heard of WeBuyCars, you probably don’t drive or listen to the radio often. This company nailed it with a domain that’s simple, memorable, and answers the “what?” immediately. It’s a smart, strategic choice that works seamlessly with their marketing.

Sixty60.co.za

Checkers’ delivery app name breaks two of the usual domain rules – it’s not the easiest to spell, and it contains numbers. But here’s why it works: the brand has invested in massive above-the-line marketing that’s cemented the spelling in customers' minds.

Hot1027.co.za

Hot 102.7 FM is another great example of a numbered domain that just works. Previously Classic FM, the station rebranded in 2021 with a fresh, modern name that’s perfectly reflected in its domain.

Did you know? Domains.co.za sells .fm domain extensions!

Lekkeslaap.co.za, Braaibroekies.co.za, Wanatu.co.za, Moertoe.net, Nsimbi.web.za

With 12 official languages, South Africa offers plenty of opportunities to get creative. Using a word, phrase, or slang term in another local language can make your domain more relatable and culturally relevant. We love these unique and proudly South African examples!

Toodoo.co.za

This Garden Route directory puts a fun spin on the phrase “To Do". The playful, Google-esque spelling makes it both quirky and memorable – proof that sometimes a little creativity goes a long way.

Rosebank.joburg

Local pride at its finest! Rosebank’s community directory could have worked with a .co.za, but using a .joburg domain puts the focus on the city, making it even easier for visitors to recall.

Shop.maxhosa.africa

This one is an absolute standout. Maxhosa Africa, a designer brand celebrating Xhosa culture, could have gone with a more standard domain, but instead, they chose a dynamic and proactive one that perfectly fits their identity. We love how unique and impactful it is!

Feeling inspired to choose a unique domain but not sure where to start? Try our AI Domain Name Generator! This free tool instantly comes up with creative, SEO-focussed domain name ideas based on your input – saving you time and effort. Even better, it only suggests names that are actually available, so you can register your favourite right away.

Ready to find the perfect domain? Try it now!



