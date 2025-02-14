Marketing & Media CRM, CX, UX
    Marketing & Media CRM, CX, UX

    7 benefits of customer reviews and how to get more

    You’re likely not the only business in South Africa offering a particular range of products and services. And while choice is a win for customers, it can create confusion when every company claims to be “the best". That’s where customer reviews come in. They help your ideal clients cut through the noise and give your business a powerful marketing edge.
    Issued by Domains.co.za
    7 May 2025
    Read on for reasons to prioritise reviews and ways to get your customers to send them in.

    Why reviews matter

    1. They build trust

      2. Nobody wants to be the guinea pig. Reviews offer peace of mind that others have bought, tested, and loved what you’re selling. Genuine feedback shows you're not just full of marketing fluff and proves your product or service delivers.

    2. They drive clicks

      3. A great review can be the final push someone needs to click “buy". People trust other people more than advertising gimmicks. When potential customers see that others had a good experience, they’re far more likely to take action. More trust = more clicks = more sales.

    3. They boost your SEO

      4. Fresh, user-generated content like reviews is ideal for search engine optimisation (SEO). Search engines love it, especially when reviews include long-tail keywords. That means better visibility in search results, more organic traffic, and more potential customers on your site.

    4. They fuel growth

      5. Honest reviews aren’t just nice to have, they’re a direct line to what’s working in your business and what’s not. It's like having access to free customer insights. You’ll learn what people love and where you can improve, helping you refine your offering as you grow.

    5. They give you ready-made content

      6. Customer reviews don’t need to stay on review platforms only. Repurpose them in your social media, showcase them on your website, or add them to your newsletters. There’s nothing more authentic than a happy customer doing the talking for you.

    6. They work while you sleep

      7. Once posted, reviews are out there 24/7, building trust and guiding new shoppers, even when you’re offline. Positive reviews can work for you long after they’re written. For the same reason negative ones stick around too, so it’s important to manage and respond to all feedback professionally.

    7. They’re what savvy shoppers are searching for

      8. Today’s customers do their homework. They know your website and socials show your best side. That’s why they turn to reviews to get the real story. When they do, glowing feedback gives your brand the credibility it needs to stand out.

    How to get more customer reviews

    1. Just ask (but make it personal)

      2. Customers can’t read your mind. A simple, personal email asking for a review can make all the difference. Something like, “We hope you’re loving your purchase – would you mind leaving a quick review?” works wonders. Send the request shortly after delivery when the experience is fresh. If your product takes time to show results, follow up later too. Automation helps, but people are more likely to respond to a person than a bot.

    2. Make it easy

      3. The easier it is to leave a review, the more likely people are to do it. Provide direct links to platforms like Google, Facebook, or your own site. Give them a choice, and keep the process fuss-free.

      Important: Always respond to reviews – positive and negative – to show you value the feedback.

    3. Offer a little something

      4. Sometimes people need a small incentive to act. A thank-you like a discount code, competition entry, or freebie can go a long way. Just remember: reward all reviews, not just the glowing ones. It’s about appreciating their time, not buying praise.

    4. Create a review-worthy experience

      5. Want raving reviews? Deliver rave-worthy service. It’s the thoughtful touches and personal moments that get mentioned like: “Charles in sales was so helpful, and I loved the surprise fridge magnet!” Go above and beyond to give your customers something worth talking about.

    At Domains.co.za, we’re passionate about supporting South African SMEs. Our powerful Web Hosting (with our Website Builder Add-on) , WordPress Hosting, and Managed cPanel Hosting packages are designed to help businesses succeed online – from their very first basic website to advanced, high-traffic e-commerce stores.

    Visit Domains.co.za to learn more about our range of products and solutions.

    Domains.co.za
    Domains.co.za is a South African domain name and website hosting provider. Innovation, superior value-added business solutions and a dedication to quality and service set us aside from the competition.
    Let's do Biz