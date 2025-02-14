7 benefits of customer reviews and how to get more

Customers can’t read your mind. A simple, personal email asking for a review can make all the difference. Something like, “We hope you’re loving your purchase – would you mind leaving a quick review?” works wonders. Send the request shortly after delivery when the experience is fresh. If your product takes time to show results, follow up later too. Automation helps, but people are more likely to respond to a person than a bot.

The easier it is to leave a review, the more likely people are to do it. Provide direct links to platforms like Google, Facebook, or your own site. Give them a choice, and keep the process fuss-free.

Important: Always respond to reviews – positive and negative – to show you value the feedback.