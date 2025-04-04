Every year, Kantar’s Media Reactions study explores how consumers perceive various media channels and brands, while also examining the challenges and preferences faced by marketers.

Got 10 minutes? Take Kantar’s Media Reaction Survey (Image supplied)

By combining these insights, we can paint a detailed picture of the current media landscape and uncover emerging trends that assist advertisers, agencies, and media brands in navigating the constantly changing environment.

Share your thoughts on the media landscape in this brief survey (all responses are kept anonymous and confidential).

Participate here.

The survey closes Sunday 11 May.

As thanks for completing, you will receive early insights from Media Reactions 2025.