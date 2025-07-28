Last call to nominate outstanding African marketing talents for AMC Awards

Time is running out to nominate your marketing team or standout colleague for the African Marketing Confederation (AMC) Awards — a celebration of excellence in marketing across the continent.

Held during the AMC Conference gala dinner on 22 August at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Ghana, the awards recognise groundbreaking campaigns and visionary marketers who are reshaping the industry in Africa.

Companies, agencies, and individuals are encouraged to submit their nominations before midnight on 3 August to ensure their work is considered. From standout social media campaigns to purpose-driven marketing, the AMC Awards shine a spotlight on creativity, effectiveness, and impact.

Helen McIntee-Carlisle, AMC president and co-founder, explains that the illustrious event celebrates and acknowledges outstanding marketing campaigns and the visionary individuals behind them. “The awards presented honour not only the groundbreaking strategies and creative brilliance that set these campaigns apart but also the exceptional leadership and innovation that drive success in the marketing arena,” she says.

Nominations are being accepted in the following categories until midnight on 3 August.

Tourism and destination marketing campaign of the year:

This category recognises the most outstanding marketing campaign within the tourism and destination marketing sector. The winning campaign should have demonstrated exceptional creativity in promoting travel, tourism, and hospitality services, significantly impacting the brand’s visibility and business outcomes. The campaign should effectively engage target audiences, inspire action, and contribute to the growth in the number and value of travellers to the destination.

Best social media campaign of the year:

This category celebrates the most effective and creative use of social media platforms in a marketing campaign. The winning entry should demonstrate a deep understanding of social media dynamics, leveraging content, storytelling, and community engagement to drive significant brand awareness, engagement, and business results. The campaign should stand out for its originality, execution, and ability to connect meaningfully with the audience.

Most effective campaign of the year:

This category honours the campaign that achieved the most significant business impact, driven by the strategic use of technology, data, and innovative approaches. The winning campaign should showcase excellence in setting and surpassing key performance indicators, leveraging technology to optimise performance, and achieving exceptional returns on investment.

Best cause-related campaign:

This category recognises the most impactful campaign aligning a brand with a social cause or issue. The winning campaign should demonstrate a genuine commitment to making a difference, creatively and effectively raising awareness, driving action such as behaviour change, and contributing positively to the cause. It should showcase how the brand’s involvement brought about meaningful change while enhancing brand reputation and loyalty.

Best use of local insights:

This category celebrates campaigns that have successfully tapped into local culture, traditions, and consumer behaviour to create highly resonant and effective marketing communications. The winning entry should demonstrate a deep understanding of the local market, reflecting cultural nuances to enhance the brand’s connection with its audience.

Campaign of the year:

This top honour is awarded to the campaign that stands out as the most outstanding marketing effort of the year. The winning campaign should demonstrate a perfect blend of creativity, strategic insight, and execution, resulting in extraordinary impact and effectiveness. It should serve as a benchmark for excellence in the marketing industry.

Brand of the year:

This prestigious category honours the brand that has demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and leadership in the marketing industry over the past year. The winning brand should exemplify excellence across various campaigns and initiatives, showing consistency in creativity, effectiveness, and engagement with its audience. The brand’s impact on the market, cultural relevance, and ability to set new industry standards will be critical factors.

Those who have been nominated are sure to feel the tension until the shortlisted candidates are announced on 7 August, with the winners’ names set to be broadcast to the delegates during the Gala Diner on 22 August, says McIntee-Carlisle.

“I look forward to seeing the calibre of Africa’s most exceptional marketing talent walk up onto the stage to collect their trophies,” says McIntee-Carlisle. “It’s certainly going to be an evening of celebration of the talent this continent has to offer!”

Among 2024’s winners were brand names such as Stanbic Bank Uganda, the Guinness Match Day campaign by Guinness Kenya, as well as Saving the Caps by WhiteCap Kenya.