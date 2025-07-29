More #WPRDAY2025
Johnnie Walker’s #Men’sMental Health campaign: Rest. Reset. Keep walking.
For over 100 years, the Johnnie Walker Striding Man has stood as a symbol of progress, always moving forward, always stepping with purpose.
But this June, in honour of Men’s Mental Health Month, the iconic figure did something he’s never done before: he’s taken a seat.
Rest Powers Progress
In a bold and thoughtful animated video titled Rest Powers Progress, Johnnie Walker invites men to rethink what progress really means.
The animation sees the Striding Man pause mid-step, sit down, and take a moment to reset.
No hurry. No hustle. Just stillness — and the quiet power that comes with it.
Stop when you need to
“Progress isn’t only about the next goal or the next milestone,” says Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer at TBWA\ Hunt Lascaris.
“It’s also about protecting your peace, checking in with yourself, and taking time to reset. This campaign is about reminding people that real progress includes rest.”
The animation aims to encourage people to slow down and take care of their mental well-being.
With rates of burnout, anxiety, and depression on the rise — especially among men who often feel pressure to succeed at any cost — Johnnie Walker aims to tell people to Keep Walking — but don’t forget to stop when you need to.
By pressing pause, Johnnie Walker is sending a powerful message: Progress includes rest. And in taking a seat, we move forward together.
The campaign ran during June (Men’s Mental Health month) on digital billboards across the city of Johannesburg and on Johnnie Walker’s social channels.
