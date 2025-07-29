Join us: The ethos of The Forum

At The Forum Company, we’re not just in the business of hosting events - we’re in the business of creating experiences that change lives.

Our purpose is simple and powerful: To enhance lives through shared experiences. Whether it’s an executive strategy session, a wedding, a product launch, or a private dinner under the stars - we believe that every gathering is an opportunity to connect, to inspire, and to elevate. That belief is at the heart of who we are.

Our Values

We live and lead by four core values that shape everything we do:

Passion - We love what we do and it shows.

Integrity - We act with honesty, fairness, and consistency.

Partnerships - We build strong, respectful relationships with clients, colleagues, and suppliers.

Effort - We give our all, every day. No half measures.

Who Thrives at The Forum?

We’re building a team of extraordinary individuals - people who want more than a job. They want to make a difference.

You’ll thrive at The Forum if you are:

An energetic, proactive self-starter who takes pride in delivering excellence.



Someone who cares deeply about people and understands that every client and guest matters.



Motivated by purpose, not just process - you want your work to mean something.



Comfortable working with some of the world’s most respected brands - and confident in matching their standards.



Driven to solve problems before they happen, and always thinking a few steps ahead.



Someone who brings lightness, humour and joy to the workplace. (Yes, we take our work seriously - but we believe in having fun while doing it.)

Why work with us?

At The Forum, you’ll be part of a team that delivers exceptional events in some of South Africa’s most beautiful and inspiring venues - spaces filled with light, nature, art, and purpose. Our venues are designed to elevate thinking, spark creativity, and create unforgettable memories.

In return for your dedication, we offer:

A supportive, high-performing culture

The opportunity to grow with a company that’s redefining hospitality and eventing in Africa

The chance to work with leading global and local brands

A place where your contribution truly matters

If you’re looking for a career with heart, soul, challenge and meaning - we’d love to meet you.



