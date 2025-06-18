Marketing & Media Digital
    So Interactive turns 18: A milestone in digital excellence

    In a world where agencies come and go, turning 18 is no small feat. It represents vision, adaptability, and relevance in a highly competitive industry. This year, So Interactive is celebrating its 18th year in business and marking nearly two decades of creative problem-solving, strategic thinking, and creating impactful digital experiences.
    Issued by So Interactive
    18 Jun 2025
    18 Jun 2025
    So Interactive turns 18: A milestone in digital excellence

    Since its inception, So Interactive has grown from a design-focused boutique to a strategic digital partner for brands around the globe, including Logitech, Ocean Basket, Meta, Investec, Pernod Ricard, and Pam Golding. With a diverse and award-winning portfolio spanning UX/UI design, immersive websites, digital campaigns, brand strategy, and content creation, the agency has helped shape the digital presence of clients across countless industries.

    In recognition of its impact, it has also been ranked among the Top 13 Digital Agencies in South Africa and the Middle East.

    Built on strategy. Driven by design

    Founded by Darren Mansour in 2007, So Interactive started by specialising in website design. As early adopters of digital tools, the agency delivered conversion-friendly websites at a time when brands were only just beginning to explore their digital presence.

    But it wasn’t long before the team recognised that a standalone website wasn’t enough to move the needle. “We saw early on that websites couldn’t exist in isolation,” says Mansour. “They needed to be part of a broader ecosystem that included content, search, and social. That insight pushed us to evolve from builders into brand partners that could deliver connected digital experiences.”

    An evolving digital vision

    As the digital landscape matured with the rise of mobile-first thinking, platform ecosystems, programmatic media, and user-led design, So Interactive evolved in lockstep. In 2021, the agency realigned its offering around two core pillars: digital experience design and digital-first branding.

    This pivot addressed a key tension in digital marketing: the disconnect between high-level brand strategy and fragmented execution. So Interactive’s model brings strategy and design together to create connected digital ecosystems that are not only functional but brand-aligned, user-focused, and built to perform.

    Behind this offering is a core senior team of strategists, designers, and digital thinkers, supported by a flexible skills model that allows the agency to scale fast to meet the needs of its clients in tech, retail, finance, education, and beyond.

    Proudly independent and globally positioned

    After 18 years, So Interactive remains committed to the same core belief it had since its inception: that digital should do more than just look good. It should inform, connect, inspire, and ultimately, deliver measurable value.

    Today, the agency is still proudly 100% independent, owner-run, and operates with an agile team based in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Unlike many agencies, So Interactive doesn’t niche into one vertical. Its strength lies in adaptability and insight. This model allows So Interactive to stay flexible, move fast, and maintain collaborative partnerships with clients across the world.

    “Being independent means we answer only to our clients and our purpose,” says Melissa Kelly, operations director. “It gives us the freedom to adapt quickly, build meaningful relationships, and stay true to the values that have carried us through nearly two decades of evolution.”

    Turning eighteen is a celebration but for So Interactive, it’s also a chance to reflect on the journey while looking ahead. As the agency continues to push the boundaries of digital experiences, one thing remains constant: its commitment to creating digital that means something.

    Visit their website to learn more about So Interactive, and explore their Clutch profile to see why clients consistently award them five-star reviews.

    Read more: Darren Mansour, So Interactive
    So Interactive
    We are an independent digital creative agency that was established in 2007. We focus on creating brand experiences that engage people online and offline. Through innovation, experience and knowledge we have the right skills to deliver impact for brands and business.
