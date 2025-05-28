So Interactive powers Fore Group’s next phase with a new digital experience

So Interactive has launched a sleek new website for Fore Group, a global leader in golf facility management.

Managing a golf facility comes with unique challenges. Fore Group understands this better than anyone, and their software solutions make the job smarter, faster, and more connected. To match their cutting-edge offerings, they partnered with So Interactive to launch a redesigned website that’s as bold and efficient as the systems it supports.

Turning complexity into human connection

Whether it's for resorts, private clubs, or multi-facility organisations, Fore Group revolutionises how golf facilities operate by combining technology with personalised support. But communicating that complexity clearly required a platform as sharp and intuitive as the software itself.

“For this redesign, our focus was on clarity, engagement, and conversion,” says Darren Mansour, founder of So Interactive. “The website needed to tell a story, intuitively guide users, and reflect the human-centric ethos that drives Fore Group. Our goal was to create a platform that feels personal and aligned with the real-world challenges golf facility managers face every day.”

Fore Group’s refreshed brand identity, which was also developed by So Interactive, laid the groundwork for the new site. The design prioritises clear messaging and simplifies complex information using dynamic movement, clean navigation, and striking imagery that showcases Fore Group’s expertise.

“Our goal was to better reflect who we are; not just what we offer, but how we think, how we support our clients, and how we simplify a complex space,” says Cameron Probert, CEO of Fore Group. “So Interactive understood that from the start. They developed and translated our brand into a digital experience that feels completely aligned with our purpose. The result is something that feels both premium and approachable, which is exactly what our audience expects from us.”

A journey that puts the customer first

Personalisation is at the heart of Fore Group's redesigned website. The site was built to serve diverse audiences, including resorts, private clubs, and multi-facility organisations, each with its own unique challenges and needs.

For example, resorts needed a focus on holistic guest experiences while private facilities needed to emphasise exclusivity, member-focused features like apps, and financial tools tailored to high-end operations.

Each user journey needed to connect with its audience and highlight how Fore Group simplifies operations, improves experiences, and drives business growth. So Interactive underwent a rigorous persona development process to understand the goals, pain points, and decision-making processes of golf facility managers, directors, and owners. The result is a platform that resonates on a personal level and highlights how Fore Group understands the human side of golf facility management.

The website’s streamlined structure and engaging content create a frictionless journey for users, enabling stronger connections and measurable results. You can see the live website here: https://www.foregroup.com/.

To see So Interactive’s work in action, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.



