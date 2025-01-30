Redefining luxury real estate: So Interactive launches Paragon Properties’ new website

So Interactive’s latest project with Paragon Properties showcases the agency’s ability to bring intuitive navigation and cutting-edge tech to luxury global brands.

So Interactive, a leading digital experience agency based in Johannesburg and Cape Town, has successfully launched the new website for Paragon Properties, a premier luxury real estate agency based in Dubai.

Paragon Properties: A rising real estate powerhouse

Headquartered in Dubai and Ras Al-Khaimah, Paragon Properties is a rapidly growing real estate company that serves a discerning, high-net-worth client base seeking exceptional homes. From property sales and rentals to bespoke private client services, it delivers a premium experience at every touchpoint - and now, its digital presence reflects that same standard.

Paragon’s key challenges were centred around standing out in the saturated UAE real estate sector and ensuring a seamless inquiry process for users. It approached So Interactive to transform their website into a sophisticated property platform that combines intuitive UX, sleek UI design, and advanced technology with a strong focus on converting interest into actionable leads.

So Interactive brought its deep experience in the real estate sector, having worked with some of the most recognisable names in the industry - including Pam Golding International, Investec Properties, Reeflords, and Homii - to deliver a platform that goes beyond functionality to create an immersive, high-end experience.

Sophistication meets seamless browsing

Visitors to Paragon’s new site enjoy an effortless property browsing experience driven by intuitive UX/UI design and smart navigation tools, while each property comes to life with high-quality visuals.

Behind the scenes, advanced technology integration and optimised back-end systems support Salesforce integration, while the platform’s lightning-fast load times cater to the expectations of a high-net-worth audience.

The experience continues on mobile, where responsive design meets users wherever they are. Whether at home or on the move, the site feels as polished as the properties it showcases.

“Paragon Properties is at the top of their game in the luxury market, and they needed a site that matched that level of excellence,” says Darren Mansour, founder of So Interactive. This project was the result of a shared vision to redefine property browsing in the UAE and cement Paragon’s leadership in the luxury real estate market.”

The second phase of the collaboration is already underway, as So Interactive and Paragon Properties continue to push boundaries in digital real estate experiences.

To learn more about So Interactive’s work, visit their website.



