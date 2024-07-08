Richfield launches a new brand campaign with lead agency

So Interactive bridges the gap between education and real-world success in their bold new brand campaign for Richfield.

So Interactive, a leading digital experience agency, has partnered with Growth Ten, the holding company of Richfield, to develop a new campaign for the institution. So Interactive won the Growth Ten account in September 2024 and began rolling out the new campaign in December 2024.

For over three decades, Richfield has been at the forefront of industry-aligned education, equipping students with the tools they need to thrive in the workplace. As industries shift and the job market becomes more competitive, the institution recognised the need to evolve its message.

"Richfield has always been about more than just degrees. We give students the skills and confidence to take control of their futures," says Clea Dias, marketing director at Growth Ten. "We wanted a campaign that was about transformation - we’re showing students that Richfield helps prepare them to launch their careers. Your future doesn’t start when you graduate, it starts the moment you walk through our doors."

Adam Kelly, group chief commercial officer at Growth Ten agreed by adding, “With all of the recent upgrades and innovations to the student and learning experience at our institutions, being able to effectively communicate our value proposition is a key focus of our marketing strategy. We look forward to leveraging So Interactive’s proven capabilities to support our business’s growth objectives.”

Where education meets opportunity

In today’s economy, having a degree isn’t enough. The real difference lies between being employable and employed.

Richfield’s approach goes beyond academics by integrating Work Integrated Learning, industry partnerships, and hands-on experience into every student’s journey. This ensures that graduates leave with practical skills, networking opportunities, and the confidence to step directly into the working world.

So Interactive’s campaign refreshes this legacy with a bold, future-focused campaign centered on the line “Learn. Lead. Succeed.” This positioning reflects Richfield’s commitment to empowering students through knowledge, equipping them with leadership skills, and enabling their success beyond the classroom.

A fresh creative approach

The campaign brings this vision to life with impactful storytelling, striking visuals, and a digital-first approach. While staying true to Richfield’s established brand identity, the creative introduces a contemporary aesthetic, using bold typography and dynamic layouts to capture attention and inspire action.

Executed across social platforms, digital advertising, and out-of-home media, the campaign ensures broad visibility and engagement. Billboards and street pole ads reinforce Richfield’s presence in key locations, while high-impact social content makes the brand feel personal and relevant to students.

"Working with Richfield and Growth Ten has been an incredible experience," says Darren Mansour, founder and managing director at So Interactive. "We love collaborating with brands that are making an impact. Richfield has a legacy of empowering students, and this campaign reinforces that in a way that’s fresh and future-focused."

With this campaign, So Interactive continues to redefine how brands connect with their audiences by developing digital-first experiences that are as impactful as they are unforgettable.

To see more, visit the So Interactive website.



