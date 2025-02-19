So Interactive created a bold new identity for Fore Group

So Interactive has developed a striking new visual brand identity for a global leader in golf facility management, Fore Group.

So Interactive, the creative agency known for delivering digital-first brand experiences, has unveiled its latest collaboration: a bold, future-focused identity for Fore Group. Working alongside Fore Group’s teams in the UK, France, and Cape Town, So Interactive translated its vision into a brand that showcases what happens when big ideas meet practical, human-focused execution.

Simplifying the business of golf

Fore Group works with golf resorts, private clubs, public courses, and multi-facility organisations to solve their daily operational challenges through seamless integration between various systems, best-in-class software solutions, and responsive support.

Ultimately, it exists to make golf facility management smarter, simpler, and more connected. For its next chapter, it needed an identity that felt as bold and modern as its offering, without losing its down-to-earth personality.

"We knew our brand needed to evolve, but finding a way to express that without losing sight of our core values was a challenge,” says Cameron Probert, CEO of Fore Group. “So Interactive understood that the brief wasn’t just to create something visually striking - it was about repositioning us in the market while bringing through the human element of what we do.”

A concept that moves the industry forward

Fore Group’s identity needed to reflect who they are and what they do best: helping golf clubs unlock their full potential.

The project kicked off with an updated brand strategy, which shaped the visual language and ensured the identity was aligned with Fore Group’s goals. A key focus of the strategy was to reposition Fore Group, creating a clear and compelling way to communicate their product offering to golf facility operators. So Interactive was entrusted with developing this strategy and ensuring the brand identity embodied the company’s passion for golf, people, and cutting-edge technology.

“For us, the challenge was to balance their forward-thinking ethos with the trust that golf facility operators value,” says So Interactive founder, Darren Mansour. “Developing Fore Group’s repositioning strategy enabled us to create a visual brand identity that is functional and meaningful across platforms, regions, and touchpoints.”

So Interactive’s solution centres around “elevated drive” - a concept that speaks to movement, growth, and clarity in the golf industry. The new visual language balances dynamic energy with grounded trust, featuring an updated logo, a refreshed colour palette, new website, and brand-aligned photography, all while ensuring Fore Group speaks directly to its target audience of golf facility owners, managers, and directors.

With Fore Group teams based around the world, collaboration was key to the project’s success. “Designing with teams across continents brings its own energy,” Mansour says. “It’s about listening, iterating, and making sure every voice is heard. Fore Group trusted us to guide the process, and together we created something we’re all incredibly proud of.”

So see more of So Interactive's work, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.



