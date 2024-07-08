Scam alert: Fraudsters are impersonating So Interactive with fake job offers

So Interactive has issued a serious warning that scammers are impersonating the agency across digital platforms by targeting individuals with fake job offers.

As South Africans step into a new year filled with career opportunities, scammers are exploiting the job market by impersonating reputable companies like So Interactive. These fraudsters are targeting job seekers with false promises and fake job offers, and are spreading across digital platforms at an alarming rate.

Using names like “Kenneth Cunningham,” “Gloria Young,” and “Keith Moore,” these individuals are pretending to be So Interactive and have been reaching out to job seekers via WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Their goal is to exploit unsuspecting individuals by using So Interactive’s trusted name.

So Interactive has no connection to these impersonators and we strongly condemn these actions.

“We hoped to begin the year on a positive note but unfortunately, it seems we are facing a wave of scams that are tarnishing our reputation and preying on innocent people,” says Darren Mansour, founder and director of So Interactive. “We want to make it crystal clear that these individuals do not represent us in any way. So Interactive does not engage in unsolicited communications or fake job offers.”

The company wants to remind the public that all legitimate job postings and official communications are shared exclusively through verified channels, such as their LinkedIn page and official company website.

How to protect yourself

To avoid falling victim to these scams, So Interactive advises taking the following precautions:

Do not respond to any unsolicited messages or offers that appear suspicious.



to any unsolicited messages or offers that appear suspicious. Block the numbers and report them to the platform (WhatsApp, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.) to help prevent further fraudulent activity.



and report them to the platform (WhatsApp, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.) to help prevent further fraudulent activity. Verify any job opportunity by visiting So Interactive’s official website or by reaching out to them on social media for confirmation.

A growing problem in the digital age

South Africa’s job market has become an increasing target for cybercriminals trying to exploit those searching for opportunities. These scams not only harm individuals but also tarnish the reputations of companies being misrepresented.

So Interactive joins a growing list of companies and organisations actively warning the public to stay cautious in the face of such scams.

If you believe you’ve been targeted, immediately report the incident to local authorities and the platform where the communication took place. As a result of these fraudulent communications, So Interactive has opened a case with SAPS under the case number CAS 637/8/2023. When reporting incidents to the police, please reference this case number.

“If there is a genuine job opportunity at So Interactive, it will always be advertised on our official website or shared through our verified social media channels. We never send unsolicited job offers or messages,” reminds Mansour. “So Interactive is committed to protecting the advertising community, upholding our reputation, and taking action against fraudulent activities.”

For more information about So Interactive, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.



