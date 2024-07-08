Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

So InteractiveTDMCMediamarkHuman8AAA School of AdvertisingDarkMatterTenacityPRFame FrenzyBroad MediaBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Scam alert: Fraudsters are impersonating So Interactive with fake job offers

    Issued by So Interactive
    9 Jan 2025
    9 Jan 2025
    So Interactive has issued a serious warning that scammers are impersonating the agency across digital platforms by targeting individuals with fake job offers.
    Scam alert: Fraudsters are impersonating So Interactive with fake job offers

    As South Africans step into a new year filled with career opportunities, scammers are exploiting the job market by impersonating reputable companies like So Interactive. These fraudsters are targeting job seekers with false promises and fake job offers, and are spreading across digital platforms at an alarming rate.

    Using names like “Kenneth Cunningham,” “Gloria Young,” and “Keith Moore,” these individuals are pretending to be So Interactive and have been reaching out to job seekers via WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. Their goal is to exploit unsuspecting individuals by using So Interactive’s trusted name.

    So Interactive has no connection to these impersonators and we strongly condemn these actions.

    “We hoped to begin the year on a positive note but unfortunately, it seems we are facing a wave of scams that are tarnishing our reputation and preying on innocent people,” says Darren Mansour, founder and director of So Interactive. “We want to make it crystal clear that these individuals do not represent us in any way. So Interactive does not engage in unsolicited communications or fake job offers.”

    The company wants to remind the public that all legitimate job postings and official communications are shared exclusively through verified channels, such as their LinkedIn page and official company website.

    How to protect yourself

    To avoid falling victim to these scams, So Interactive advises taking the following precautions:

    • Do not respond to any unsolicited messages or offers that appear suspicious.
    • Block the numbers and report them to the platform (WhatsApp, Facebook, LinkedIn, etc.) to help prevent further fraudulent activity.
    • Verify any job opportunity by visiting So Interactive’s official website or by reaching out to them on social media for confirmation.

    A growing problem in the digital age

    South Africa’s job market has become an increasing target for cybercriminals trying to exploit those searching for opportunities. These scams not only harm individuals but also tarnish the reputations of companies being misrepresented.

    So Interactive joins a growing list of companies and organisations actively warning the public to stay cautious in the face of such scams.

    If you believe you’ve been targeted, immediately report the incident to local authorities and the platform where the communication took place. As a result of these fraudulent communications, So Interactive has opened a case with SAPS under the case number CAS 637/8/2023. When reporting incidents to the police, please reference this case number.

    “If there is a genuine job opportunity at So Interactive, it will always be advertised on our official website or shared through our verified social media channels. We never send unsolicited job offers or messages,” reminds Mansour. “So Interactive is committed to protecting the advertising community, upholding our reputation, and taking action against fraudulent activities.”

    For more information about So Interactive, visit their website or follow them on Instagram.

    Read more: scam, fraud, Darren Mansour, So Interactive
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    So Interactive
    We are an independent digital creative agency that was established in 2007. We focus on creating brand experiences that engage people online and offline. Through innovation, experience and knowledge we have the right skills to deliver impact for brands and business.
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz