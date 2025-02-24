The marketing shake-up: Why 2025 is a turning point

Discover the key trends shaping advertising this year with insights from Nkosiyapha Msomi, head of department: Creative Brand Communication at the aaa School of Advertising.

Advertising has always been in a state of reinvention, but this year feels different. We’ve barely stepped foot into 2025 but major shifts in technology, consumer behaviour, and social media are already forcing brands to rethink how they connect with audiences.

The pace of change has hit a new level, and it can feel overwhelming for those considering a career in advertising or marketing. AI is automating content, social media is unpredictable, and brands are fighting harder than ever for attention. It’s natural to wonder: is this a smart industry to go into?

The answer is yes. The demand for creative thinkers, strategic minds, and problem-solvers isn’t going anywhere. In fact, it’s growing. In South Africa, the creative sector contributed R161bn to the nation’s GDP in 2020, which is nearly on par with agriculture. It’s also a space that continues to generate jobs, with over 1 million South Africans employed in creative fields.

What’s changing is how the industry works. For students stepping into this world, the opportunity is massive. Those who combine creativity with strategic thinking, understand digital trends, and embrace change will be the ones shaping the future of advertising.

As we look ahead, it’s clear we’re entering a new era. But what’s driving the next wave of change? Here are my predictions of key trends that will define the industry in 2025.

1. AI is reshaping everything

We can’t deny that AI is becoming a foundation of advertising. While it's still in its infancy, brands are using it to write social media posts, generate images, edit videos, and even create entire ad campaigns. What used to take a team days to produce can now be automated with a few prompts.

For creatives, this presents a paradox. On one hand, AI can handle repetitive tasks and free up time for strategising, ideating, and storytelling. On the other, it's pushing into territories once thought to be purely human. There’s a lot of talk about AI taking creative jobs, but the best marketing has always been about understanding emotions, culture, and nuance in a way that machines can’t replicate.

2025 may launch us into an AI-driven era, but I believe we’ll course-correct as the novelty wears off. Right now, brands are obsessed with AI’s ability to produce at scale, but speed and efficiency don’t always translate to impact.

While it’s a powerful tool, AI can’t replace the instinct, creativity, and personal touch that make great advertising resonate. The marketers and creatives who embrace it as an enabler, rather than a shortcut, will be the ones who stand out.

2. The anti-influencer movement

Influencer marketing is still big business, but there’s a growing backlash. Enter “deinfluencers”. These are content creators who tell their audiences what not to buy. What started as a reaction to overconsumption and inauthentic sponsorships has evolved into a major trend.

Consumers are growing tired of influencers pushing every trending product, often with little transparency about what’s genuinely worth their money. This puts brands in a tricky spot because traditional influencer partnerships don’t work when audiences are skeptical of their authenticity.

This shift is forcing marketers to rethink their approach. Partnering with influencers isn’t just about reach anymore. It’s about trust. The brands that win won’t be the ones with the biggest influencer budgets. Rather, they’ll be the ones building long-term, authentic relationships with creators who actually believe in their products.

3. The social media wars

Social media algorithms have always been unpredictable, but 2025 has already brought some of the biggest shifts yet.

When TikTok went down briefly in the US, users didn’t wait for it to come back. They flocked to Xiaohongshu (RedNote), which racked up 500,000 downloads in a few days. It sent a clear message: audiences aren’t loyal to platforms, they’re loyal to content.

The migration didn’t last, but Meta took note. The platform is reportedly making a bold move to lure TikTok creators by offering them up to $50,000 per month. There’s a catch though: the content must be exclusive to Instagram for three months. It’s a smart move. Instagram Reels has been chasing TikTok’s dominance for years, and locking in top creators is the fastest way to shift audience behavior. Whether it works is another story.

Either way, this instability changes the game for marketers. The days of pouring everything into one app and hoping for the best are over. Instead, brands need to spread their presence across platforms and be ready to pivot when the next shake-up happens.

The future of advertising belongs to the adaptable

Advertising in 2025 is about staying sharp, paying attention, and knowing when to pivot. My word to guide the year? Adapt.

Brands that resist change will get left behind. The ones that experiment and evolve with their audience will win. AI isn’t here to replace creativity but to amplify it. Social media will keep throwing curveballs, and consumer behaviour will always shift. That’s the job. The best marketers always stay one step ahead.

At the AAA School of Advertising, that's exactly what we teach. The industry doesn't need people who can just follow what's already working – it needs fresh thinkers, problem solvers, and creatives who see change as an opportunity.

