    Celebrating academic excellence and inspiring future champions with Milo

    Issued by Milo
    17 Feb 2025
    17 Feb 2025
    The Nestlé and Milo® teams proudly joined the 2024 National Senior Certificate Results Ministerial Announcement to celebrate South Africa’s top learners and their remarkable achievements. At this prestigious event, we recognised the top 35 matriculants with laptops and Nestlé hampers, honouring their hard work and dedication to academic excellence.
    Celebrating academic excellence and inspiring future champions with Milo

    This moment reflects our ongoing commitment to partnering with the Department of Basic Education (DBE) to support quality education in South Africa. At Nestlé, we believe in putting words into action, with the ambition to help 10 million young people worldwide access economic opportunities by 2030 through employment, employability, agripreneurship, and entrepreneurship.

    Celebrating academic excellence and inspiring future champions with Milo

    Empowering the next generation

    Young people are at the heart of regeneration and the future. They are the innovators, entrepreneurs, and leaders of tomorrow, poised to tackle global challenges and shape a more sustainable world. By supporting their growth, Nestlé and Milo empower them to improve their personal economic circumstances and drive social development within their communities.

    Celebrating academic excellence and inspiring future champions with Milo

    Starting the school year strong with Milo

    To build on this momentum, Milo has launched the Start Strong campaign, which went live on 13 January. Designed to energise learners and schools at the start of the academic year, this campaign highlights Milo’s commitment to supporting young champions while fostering a one brand approach across its portfolio, including Milo 200ml ready-to-drink (RTD) and Milo powder.

    Through the campaign, Milo emphasises that sports are essential for a child’s holistic development and the foundation for future success. By aligning with the start of-school excitement, Milo encourages parents and schools to kick off the year fueled by the energy and nutrition it provides.

    Celebrating academic excellence and inspiring future champions with Milo

    How to participate

    As part of the campaign, Milo is giving back to schools with R300,000 in prizes. This includes weekly cash vouchers and R300,000 for schools to invest in tailored sports equipment that meets their specific needs.

    To enter, parents and schools simply need to:

    • Purchase any participating Milo product.
    • Nominate their school to stand a chance to win.

    This initiative is supported by a comprehensive approach, combining digital engagement, in-store activations, and school-based outreach to ensure participation across South Africa.

    Commitment to grassroots communities

    In collaboration with the DBE, Milo continues to prioritise grassroots education and the delivery of physical education to schools across South Africa. The Start Strong campaign aligns with Milo’s broader mission of fostering an active, engaged, and thriving youth community through sports and education.

    Celebrating academic excellence and inspiring future champions with Milo

    Driving a legacy of champions

    The recent celebrations at the NSC Matric Results Announcement and the launch of the Start Strong campaign highlight Milo’s dedication to empowering future generations. Whether it’s honouring top learners, or supporting schools through innovative campaigns, Milo is committed to inspiring young champions and strengthening communities across South Africa.

    By partnering with Milo, we can all play a part in building a brighter future. Because when we support young people to succeed, they uplift their families, schools, and communities – proving that champions are made, not born.

