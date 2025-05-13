Short films, big dreams: Canex Shorts competition calls for entries

Creative Africa Nexus (Canex), an initiative of the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank), has announced the third edition of its short film competition, Canex Shorts, aimed at recognising and celebrating the talents of emerging filmmakers from Africa and the Diaspora.

These are the 2024 winners of the competition. Source: Supplied.

Outstanding work

Filmmakers between the ages of 18 and 35 years can enter the competition for a chance to win a cash prize of $2,000 for outstanding work in each of the competition’s three categories: Best Fiction, Best Documentary, and Best Animation. To be eligible, they must be Africans living on the continent, in the diaspora or the Caribbean. Each filmmaker can only enter one film for which they must hold all rights. The entered films should have been produced in 2023 or after and can be in any language.

Besides the cash prize, Canex Shorts winners will also get an opportunity to participate and have their films screened at Canex at IATF2025, which will take place in Algiers, Algeria, from 4 – 10 September 2025. This will also provide them with a chance to connect with potential investors and partners in what has become the largest gathering of creatives on the continent.

To enter the competition, filmmakers are required to submit their films, not more than five minutes long, via the Film Freeway digital platform . From all entries, the selection committee will curate a shortlist of 30 films - 10 films per category for submission to the jury that comprises, well-respected film experts from across the continent. The jury will then select a winning film in each of the categories during Canex at IATF2025.

Unique platorm

Canex at IATF2025, where the winners will be unveiled, will provide a unique platform for nurturing business, investment opportunities, collaboration, partnerships and inspiration amongst the creatives fraternity across value chains of diverse creative and cultural industries from film, music, and fashion to culinary arts, sports, and visual arts amongst others. The event participants will include creatives, policymakers, financial institutions, business and political leaders, development partners, thought leaders as well as some of the most respected names in the Creative and Cultural Industries from across the continent and the diaspora.

Highlighting the importance of the competition, Kanayo Awani, executive vice president, Intra-African Trade and Export Development at Afreximbank said: “Africa’s film industry, estimated at over $5bn is thriving and brimming with untapped potential,” adding, “At Afreximbank, we are committed to unlocking this immense value by supporting platforms like Canex Shorts that aim to propel African storytelling to the global stage. By investing in our creatives, we are not only creating jobs and economic opportunities; we’re actively ensuring Africa’s vibrant culture and talents gain global recognition.”

To enter the 2025 Canex Shorts competition, please visit Film Freeway. To register to attend Canex at IATF for free: canex.africa.