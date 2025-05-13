Starbucks' Ready-to-Drink range relaunches in SA

Starbucks is bringing its Frappuccino Ready-to-Drink chilled coffee beverages back to South Africa and can be found in major retailers including Spar, Pick Pay and Checkers, forecourts as well as selected airports, universities and beach bars across the nation.

Image supplied

This relaunch reinforces Starbucks' presence in the South African market with the Ready-to-Drink range, already a fan favorite in over 57 countries and counting in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The latest milestone comes nine years from the launch of the first Starbucks store in Johannesburg in 2016 and subsequent major city openings including Durban and Cape Town.

The Starbucks Frappuccino drink range is a coffee treat with a blend of signature espresso coffee, creamy milk and unique flavouring, which can be consumed anywhere.

This beverage comes in four flavours: creamy mocha delight, indulgent caramel, creamy coffee and delightful, classic vanilla.

Starbucks chilled coffees are made with 100% arabica coffee, and a commitment to ethical coffee sourcing is a priority through Starbucks’ Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E) Practices programme.

Charlotta Oldham, marketing director, channel development EMEA says, “We are delighted to relaunch our iconic Starbucks Ready-to-Drink range in South African grocery aisles. So, whether you’re in need of a chilled pick-me-up or a well-deserved coffee treat, Starbucks® chilled coffee will make it easier for you to enjoy that perfect coffee moment, anywhere, anytime.”

Jonathan Tei Bergfeld, senior commercial manager at Arla Foods, the official licensed partner for manufacturing and distribution in EMEA, says: “We are extremely excited to relaunch the Starbucks Ready-to-Drink range in South Africa. After an extensive partner search, we have appointed SG Gateway Services as our local partner to manage distribution and sales. SG Gateway Services’ national footprint across retail and forecourt channels will allow us to reach even more consumers across the country, offering them the leading RTD coffee brand in EMEA.”