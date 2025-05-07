Retail FMCG
    Retail FMCG

    AMIE Newsletter | April/May edition 2025

    The official bi-monthly newsletter for the Association for Meat Importers and Exporters covers our industry's relevant information.
    Issued by AMIE
    12 May 2025
    In this edition:

    • Our CEO, Imameleng Mothebe’s, views are regarding the future of trade in South Africa
    • Brush up on the latest import and export stats
    • Get an update from the AMIE Academy (where exciting things are happening)
    • Access the best content from ChickenFacts
    • Read our article on charting a new territory in the changing tariffs and trade landscape

    Read the newsletter here.

    AMIE
    AMIE is an industry organisation representing meat and poultry import and export sector in South Africa. Recognised locally and abroad, driving global access, pursuing fair trade and facilitating industry dialogue.
