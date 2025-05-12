Checkers Sixty60 partners with Blind SA for a more inclusive shopping app

Blind SA, a non-profit organisation dedicated to advocating for accessibility and inclusion, has been working closely with Checkers to optimise the online shopping experience on the Sixty60 app for blind and partially sighted users.

Following the launch of the new Checkers Sixty60 app in October 2024, various representatives of Blind SA – including Christo de Klerk (president), Jace Nair (CEO) Nicole Roos (Member of the Advocacy and Information Committee) – met with the Sixty60 team to submit a list of priority issues that the visually impaired community were concerned about.

Blind SA also made sound recordings of the iPhone voice-over feature to demonstrate some of the problems being faced on the updated version.

“Since the app update of January 2025, it is much more accessible. Not only did Checkers Sixty60 make technical enhancements on the app, but they also invested in upskilling their developers, product owners, and testers on accessibility paradigms and tools, embedding a critical skillset and awareness in the team,” said de Klerk.

“Checkers serves as a role model for other companies in their commitment to engage with blind users and improving their app for blind and partially sighted shoppers,” he added.

Some of the issues addressed include:

1. Onboarding Process

The onboarding experience is now fully accessible with improved labels and control types.

Accessible OTP sign-up: Screen readers will provide clear guidance and read back entered inputs.



Input fields now include helpful hints and echo input for verification.

2. Product Cards

Product cards are now fully accessible, enabling:

Quick actions to add items to the basket or navigate to product pages.



Enhanced contextual information that is read aloud by screen readers.

3. User-created shopping lists

User-created shopping lists can now independently be edited by a blind user and are in fact very easy to edit.

4. Order Summary Screen

Accessibility enhancements include:

Intuitive labels, control types, and actionable elements.



Accessible delivery time slot selection.



CVV input fields that are optimised for screen readers and provide verbal feedback.

5. Basket Summary Screen

New additions include:

Improved accessibility labels, control types, and actions.



Accessible icons to easily clear baskets.

6. Product Search

Search functionality is now fully accessible:

Enhanced labels and control types.



Accessible icons for voice search.



Search terms are read back to users for confirmation.

7. Edit My Details Section

This section is now fully accessible:

Enhanced labels, control types, and actions.



Input fields that echo user entries for confirmation.

Additional functionality that will be addressed soon, include:

1. Bottom Tab Navigation

Accessibility improvements will enable users to hear their basket total and savings amounts directly from the navigation bar.

2. Additional Basket Accessibility

Product line items will allow customers to easily adjust item quantities (increase/decrease).

3. Onboarding Enhancements

Further improvements to button accessibility.

"Although it has not been possible to iron out all accessibility issues as yet, Checkers remains in constant communication with Blind SA. My hope is that other retailers will be as willing to improve their accessibility to ensure equal access for all,” said Roos.