    Tiger Brands offers settlement to plaintiffs in listeriosis class action

    Food company Tiger Brands on Monday offered to compensate listeriosis victims, marking a major step toward resolving class action after a 2017 outbreak that killed about 200 people and sickened more than 1,000.
    By Siyanda Mthethwa
    12 May 2025
    12 May 2025
    A staff member walks past a branding during a media visit and tour of Tiger Brands' Albany Belville Bakery, in Cape Town, South Africa, 17 October 2024. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File photo
    A staff member walks past a branding during a media visit and tour of Tiger Brands' Albany Belville Bakery, in Cape Town, South Africa, 17 October 2024. Reuters/Esa Alexander/File photo

    The offer was made by the attorneys representing Tiger Brands lead insurer, QBE Insurance Group Limited, on April 25, which made settlement offers to specific classes of claimants who suffered from listeriosis, the company said in a statement.

    The current proposal provides for full compensation to claimants for all proven damages, subject to a settlement mechanism that still needs to be finalised - including how individual damages will be assessed.

    In order to protect the privacy of the individuals participating in the settlement offer, no details of the offer and/or payment will be made public, the company said.

    The offer has been made "without admission of liability," Tiger Brands said.

    In January of 2017 an outbreak of listeriosis, a food-borne disease, occurred in South Africa that was traced back to a factory run by a Tiger Brands subsidiary at the time, Enterprise Foods, which makes processed sausages, bacon and deli meat.

    "Today's announcement represents an important milestone and follows shortly on measures already taken in February 2025 to offer interim relief in the form of advance payments to identified claimants with urgent medical needs," Tjaart Kruger, chief executive officer of Tiger Brands, said in a statement.

    The attorneys representing the plaintiffs will present the offer to the claimants who qualify whereas those who accept the offer will have the damages quantified. It is expected that this process will take several weeks.

    Before it can take effect, the High Court must review and approve the agreement to ensure it fairly protects class members' interests.

    In a separate statement, the attorneys representing the plaintiffs welcomed Tiger Brands "effective admission of liability," and commended the company, its shareholders and insurers for agreeing to compensate victims.

    "This reflects a positive move towards corporate accountability, responsible citizenship and justice for victims," they said in a statement.

    Updated at 3.34pm

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    About Siyanda Mthethwa

    Reporting by Siyanda Mthethwa; editing by David Evans
