Retail FMCG
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Africa MonthYouth MonthCannes LionsBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

FRIGAIR EXPO 2025Securex 2025Spark MediaBizcommunity.comAchievement Awards GroupAMIEMall of AfricaVolpesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Retail FMCG

    Koo celebrates Mzansi mothers with nationwide 'A Song for Ma' competition

    While Mother’s Day may be behind us, the heartfelt appreciation for the women who raise, nurture, and love us knows no calendar. This year, Koo has taken the celebration beyond a single day, turning it into an ongoing nationwide love song with the ‘A Song for Ma’ competition — a tribute campaign that uses the power of music and storytelling to honour mother figures across South Africa.
    Issued by OrchardOn25
    30 May 2025
    30 May 2025
    Koo celebrates Mzansi mothers with nationwide 'A Song for Ma' competition

    Koo and our mothers have lived side by side for over 80 years, and this year the brand is taking that bond a step further by using iGwijo; a traditional form of call-and-response singing – as a way to unify the nation in gratitude. iGwijo, often used to uplift and inspire, becomes a platform for everyday South Africans to say 'Thank you, Mom' in their own unforgettable way.

    “Mothers don’t just make meals – they make memories,” says Neo Dikamotse, marketing manager for Koo at Tiger Brands. “And so many of those memories are flavoured with Koo. With A Song for Ma, we’re saying thank you with rhythm, heart, and harmony. This campaign goes beyond Mother’s Day and celebrates every mother and mother figure who continues to show up with care, strength, and a plate full of love.”

    The initiative draws inspiration from the iconic 'Thank you, Mom' jingle that echoed through South African homes over 30 years ago, giving rise to a modern-day revival rooted in the same enduring love. With its own national singing competition, A Song for Ma encourages South Africans to express what they’ve always felt but perhaps never said – with music, unity, and joy.

    Excited to be at the helm of the anthem, the Gwijo Squad said: “We’re incredibly honoured and excited to be partnering with Koo on such a powerful and meaningful movement,” said the Squad. “Being able to pay tribute to extraordinary women through igwijo – something so culturally rich – is special. This is more than just a song. It’s a love letter to the women who fed us, raised us, and shaped us.”

    The Koo Song for Ma competition invites South Africans to raise their voices in celebration, calling on schools across the country to compose and perform their most powerful Gwijo tributes to the remarkable women who shape our lives with full energy and team spirit dressed in uniform, representing themselves and their schools.​ The video should be one to two minutes long​. Rally the school to perform A Song for Ma, whether it's an anthem or war cry, pupils must make something specially created to thank Mom for how she has fed their bodies and souls. ​

    Koo celebrates Mzansi mothers with nationwide 'A Song for Ma' competition

    Schools or students must tag @KooFoodSA in the caption and use the hashtag #KooThankYouMom​. Participants stand a higher chance of winning when they mention how their moms used Koo in their meals and how those meals made them feel. The caption must include the school's full name​. The competition will run from 29 April to 31 May 2025.

    Whether you’re a student, educator, or simply someone looking to pay tribute to a mother figure, the Koo Song for Ma competition is a unique and meaningful way to experience the appreciation this Mother’s Day and for the students, a chance to win cash prizes up to R30,000 for themselves and prizes to the value of R200,000 for their school. These include a possible revamp your tuck shop​, a chance to have a cafeteria upgraded for the school​ or musical instruments or transportation that's Koo branded.

    Follow Koo’s social media pages on Facebook: @KooFoodZA, X: @Koo_Food, Instagram: @Koofoodsa to find more on how you can enter and the amazing prices up for grabs.

    Read more: Koo, Tiger Brands
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Student Village's Ronen Aires - Gen Z's disruption of the world
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz