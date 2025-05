South African pharmacy chain Dis-Chem Pharmacies reported a 20% increase in full-year earnings on Friday, 30 May 2025 and also declared a final dividend of 27.85 cents.

Source: Supplied.

The group's headline earnings per share, a key profit measure in South Africa, increased to 137.5 cents for the year ended 28 February, up from 114.6 cents a year earlier, supported by an 18.3% growth in operating profit.

"The biggest contributor to earnings growth during this period was effective cost management, particularly payroll cost," Dis-Chem said in a statement.

Group revenue increased 8% to R39.2 bn ($2.20bn), with retail revenue rising nearly 6% to R33.6bn and comparable pharmacy store revenue growing 4.2%.

Wholesale revenue grew 9.9%, while wholesale sales to external customers — including The Local Choice franchises and independent clients — jumped 22.1%, driven by new customer acquisitions and stronger support from the existing base, the group said.