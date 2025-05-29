Healthcare Section
    Healthcare

    Why digital health adoption is the catalyst for SA's retail health sector expansion

    Amid cautious consumer spending, the Retail trade sales report from Stats SA reveals that retail trade sales in March increased by 2.8%, with sales up compared to the same period in 2024. South Africa’s retail health sector is showing signs of growth.
    By Christina Mooki
    29 May 2025
    Source: Source: Supplied. Christina Mooki, Head: Medical Partnership Operations at Merchant Capital.
    Source: Source: Supplied. Christina Mooki, Head: Medical Partnership Operations at Merchant Capital.

    The sector experienced an impressive 7.1% growth in March, contributing 0.5 percentage points to overall retail performance.

    Retail pharmacies and small-to-medium sized medical practices are more than just businesses; they are essential building blocks of South Africa’s healthcare infrastructure. Often serving as the first point of contact for patients, these practices are embedded in their communities and vital to delivering preventative care and treating common illnesses.

    As these frontline providers take on a growing role in communities, they’re also uniquely positioned to benefit from the shifts reshaping the industry.

    Our data at Merchant Capital shows clear signs of momentum in the sector, driven by several key trends that present strong growth opportunities for pharmacies and practices:

      Growing demand: With a rising number of chronic conditions and a steadily increasing population, the need for accessible primary healthcare is expanding. This presents a clear opportunity for practices looking to scale and serve more patients.

      Digital health adoption: Electronic health records (EHRs), digital diagnostics, and telemedicine are redefining how care is delivered. While these technologies improve efficiency and patient experience, they require upfront investment and training—areas where access to funding can accelerate adoption.

      Regulatory compliance: As the regulatory landscape becomes more complex, practices are facing increased administrative and compliance costs. This creates a growing need for financial support to keep pace with evolving standards.

      Preventative care emphasis: There is a marked shift towards proactive healthcare, with a surge in patient education initiatives and screening programmes. To participate meaningfully, practices must invest in outreach, specialised equipment, and broader service offerings.

    To capitalise on these trends, access to strategic funding becomes a critical lever for success. For healthcare professionals, the right financial support doesn’t just plug budget gaps, it unlocks growth.

    Whether it’s expanding consultation space, investing in diagnostic tools, or implementing AI-powered admin systems, the right Asset-Free Medical Practice funding partner can help practices modernise and meet the needs of today’s patients.

    As South Africa’s retail health sector continues to grow, now is the time for small practices and independent pharmacies to act. With the right stock strategy, enhanced customer experience, and tailored working capital solutions, healthcare entrepreneurs are well-positioned to strengthen their offering, serve more patients, and thrive in a transforming industry.

    About Christina Mooki

    Christina Mooki is head of Medical Partnership Operations at Merchant Capital.
