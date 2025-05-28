CDC sidelined in surprise HHS update on Covid-19 vaccines
The announcement was made on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.
Kennedy stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had removed these groups from its recommended immunisation schedule, citing safety concerns and declining Covid-19 risk in these populations. However, no CDC officials were present for the announcement, and the CDC itself had not been consulted ahead of time.
The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)—which traditionally reviews and votes on vaccine guidance—was due to convene in June to discuss updates to the Covid-19 vaccine recommendations.
Joining Kennedy were FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, both Trump-era appointees.
The move has ignited concern within the medical and public-health communities over both the abruptness of the decision and the implications for insurance coverage and public confidence.
Costs could climb
Under the Affordable Care Act, health insurers are required to fully cover vaccines recommended by the CDC’s ACIP. Without this recommendation, there is a risk that Covid-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women may no longer be covered by insurance plans, potentially leading to increased out-of-pocket costs.
Experts have criticised the decision as both premature and potentially harmful.
Kathryn Edwards, an infectious disease specialist and former ACIP member, called the announcement an overreach. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, emphasised that no new data had been presented to justify the change.
This development comes at a time when new Covid-19 variants are emerging globally, prompting additional scrutiny. Public-health advocates warn that this policy shift may exacerbate vaccine hesitancy and erode trust in the nation’s immunisation programmes.
Related
Trump administration begins controversial $11.4bn Covid-19 funding withdrawal 26 Mar 2025 Africa's top health official presses US to resume health aid 6 Feb 2025 CDC, FDA, NIH face communication lockdown under Trump 22 Jan 2025 Africa health body calls on Trump to honour US vaccine pledges 8 Nov 2024 Historic first: Africa hosts Inclusive Health Research Awards 25 Oct 2024 Gilead to donate remdesivir for emergency use against Marburg disease in Rwanda 4 Oct 2024