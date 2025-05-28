Covid-19
Healthcare Covid-19

CDC sidelined in surprise HHS update on Covid-19 vaccines

In a significant shift in US public health policy, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has announced that Covid-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant women.
28 May 2025
28 May 2025
Source: Pexels.
Source: Pexels.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, 27 May 2025 on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Kennedy stated that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had removed these groups from its recommended immunisation schedule, citing safety concerns and declining Covid-19 risk in these populations. However, no CDC officials were present for the announcement, and the CDC itself had not been consulted ahead of time.

The agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)—which traditionally reviews and votes on vaccine guidance—was due to convene in June to discuss updates to the Covid-19 vaccine recommendations.

Joining Kennedy were FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya, both Trump-era appointees.

The move has ignited concern within the medical and public-health communities over both the abruptness of the decision and the implications for insurance coverage and public confidence.

Costs could climb

Under the Affordable Care Act, health insurers are required to fully cover vaccines recommended by the CDC’s ACIP. Without this recommendation, there is a risk that Covid-19 vaccines for healthy children and pregnant women may no longer be covered by insurance plans, potentially leading to increased out-of-pocket costs.

Experts have criticised the decision as both premature and potentially harmful.

Kathryn Edwards, an infectious disease specialist and former ACIP member, called the announcement an overreach. Michael Osterholm, director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, emphasised that no new data had been presented to justify the change.

This development comes at a time when new Covid-19 variants are emerging globally, prompting additional scrutiny. Public-health advocates warn that this policy shift may exacerbate vaccine hesitancy and erode trust in the nation’s immunisation programmes.

