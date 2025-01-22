CDC, FDA, NIH face communication lockdown under Trump

US health agencies, such as the CDC, FDA, and NIH, regularly provide updates on food recalls, drug and medical-device approvals, and emerging public health threats, including natural disasters and infectious diseases.

The memo instructed health agency staff to have all documents, including regulations, guidance, and communications, approved by a presidential appointee before release. It also required approval for public speaking engagements and directed staff to consult with appointees before sending official correspondence to Congress members or governors.

"Cutting off communications from CDC puts our health at risk and prevents our doctors, nurses, and public health leaders in our communities from doing their jobs. I urge the administration to quickly lift the pause,” said Richard Besser, president and chief executive officer of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

The initial directives were given on Tuesday, 21 January 2025 to staff within agencies under the US Department of Health and Human Services, including officials at the US Food and Drug Administration, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institutes of Health.

The directive will come into effect on Saturday, 1 February 2025.