Covid-19
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Insight SurveyBonitasStoneCOHSASANorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Healthcare Covid-19

FDA's top vaccine chief resigns amid growing concerns over new HHS leadership

​Dr Peter Marks, the director of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), has resigned from his position, effective Saturday, 5 April, 2025.
3 Apr 2025
3 Apr 2025
Source: CBER. ?Dr Peter Marks, the director of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).
Source: CBER. ?Dr Peter Marks, the director of the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER).

In his resignation letter, Marks cited concerns over Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s approach to vaccine policies, stating that Kennedy prioritised "misinformation and lies" over scientific truth.

Marks played a pivotal role in the rapid development and approval of Covid-19 vaccines during Operation Warp Speed. His departure has raised concerns among health experts about the future direction of vaccine regulation under the current HHS leadership.

Dr Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, remarked that Marks' resignation allows "the fox to guard the hen house," expressing apprehension about the implications for public health.

This resignation occurs amid broader restructuring within HHS, including significant layoffs and agency closures. Secretary Kennedy has initiated these changes, criticising the department as an inefficient "sprawling bureaucracy".

Furthermore, the FDA has recently delayed its decision on granting full approval to Novavax's Covid-19 vaccine, and missed the 1 April deadline. This delay follows Marks' departure and reflects the ongoing shifts within the agency.

Read more: FDA, COVID 19
Share this article
NextOptions
Related
OptionsNext
Let's do Biz