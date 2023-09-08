Subscribe & Follow
Chinese Red Cross adds rescue force for Myanmar earthquake
On Wednesday, 2 April 2025 the second group of Chinese Red Cross International Emergency Response Team set off for Myanmar carrying materials needed for rescue.
The rescue team was organised under the co-ordination of China's Ministry of Emergency Management and the Red Cross Society of China.
The team will carry out earthquake relief efforts in the quake-struck Mandalay, including structure demolition, search and rescue operations, medical transport, healthcare assistance, and psychological counseling service.
Mandalay, the second-largest city in Myanmar, was hard hit by a 7.9-magnitude earthquake that jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday, 28 March 2025.
