Healthcare Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Insight SurveyBonitasStoneCOHSASANorth-West University (NWU)Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Healthcare

    Chinese Red Cross adds rescue force for Myanmar earthquake

    On Wednesday, 2 April 2025 the second group of Chinese Red Cross International Emergency Response Team set off for Myanmar carrying materials needed for rescue.
    By China News Service
    3 Apr 2025
    3 Apr 2025
    Source:
    Source: Pexels

    The rescue team was organised under the co-ordination of China's Ministry of Emergency Management and the Red Cross Society of China.

    The team will carry out earthquake relief efforts in the quake-struck Mandalay, including structure demolition, search and rescue operations, medical transport, healthcare assistance, and psychological counseling service.

    Mandalay, the second-largest city in Myanmar, was hard hit by a 7.9-magnitude earthquake that jolted the Southeast Asian country on Friday, 28 March 2025.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz