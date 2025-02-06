Subscribe & Follow
Sub-Saharan startups invited to apply for Meta's $20,000 Llama Impact Grant
Meta, in partnership with Data Science Africa, has announced the Llama Impact Grant for startups and researchers based in Sub-Saharan Africa.
Source: Unsplash
As part of Meta's global Llama Impact Grants, this initiative will support innovative projects that harness the power of Llama, Meta's open-source large language model.
"We are seeking proposals from organisations and individuals across Sub-Saharan Africa leveraging Meta's open-source large language model, Llama, for economically and socially impactful projects, focusing on areas such as health, science, and agriculture. The winning proposal will receive a grant of $20,000 to help develop these proposals and bring them to market," said Meta.
Proposals will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
- Clear description of an application with a compelling use case that makes use of Llama.
- Clear path to impact and a large potential user base for the solution.
- Team composition and expertise.
- Ethical product development.
- Realistic budget and timeline.
Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their proposals via the online application portal before the submission deadline on April 18, 2025.
For more details on how to apply, click here.
