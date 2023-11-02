Regent Business School and Startup Grind team up to boost student entrepreneurship

Regent Business School has formalised a strategic partnership with Startup Grind.

This collaboration will give students direct access to industry leaders, mentorship opportunities and hands-on entrepreneurial experience that bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world business challenges.

The partnership will be further strengthened by the launch of the Regent Student Entrepreneurs Club, a student-led initiative supported by Regent’s redHUB and Startup Grind.

This club will serve as a dynamic platform for students to connect, collaborate and refine their business ideas under the guidance of experienced entrepreneurs and investors. It will be available across Regent’s campuses in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Manzini.

Closing the gap between theory and practice

Many aspiring entrepreneurs struggle to find the right mentorship and industry exposure needed to translate ideas into viable businesses.

Regent Business School’s Head of Innovation and Student Experience, Hoosen Essof, highlights how this partnership addresses these challenges:

“Entrepreneurial education must go beyond the classroom. Students need practical experience, industry connections and exposure to real business challenges.

“Our partnership with Startup Grind creates an environment where students don’t just learn about entrepreneurship, they live it. This initiative will provide them with the skills, networks and confidence to build sustainable businesses.”

Startup Grind, a global community designed to educate, inspire and connect entrepreneurs, will bring its extensive network and expertise to the table. The collaboration will allow students to attend high-profile networking events, gain mentorship from experienced founders and engage in immersive startup experiences.

Sam Ngobeni, the director of Startup Grind Johannesburg, emphasises the impact of this initiative:

REntrepreneurship is a journey best undertaken with the right support system. Through this partnership, students will gain invaluable insights from real-world entrepreneurs, access meaningful mentorship and build relationships that could shape their careers.

“We are putting the focus on creating opportunities for young minds to grow and succeed in a competitive landscape.”