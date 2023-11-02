Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

DNA Brand ArchitectsOnPoint PRPrimedia BroadcastingTishala CommunicationsNext GenerationBusiness Partners LimitedHeineken BeveragesEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Entrepreneurship

    Regent Business School and Startup Grind team up to boost student entrepreneurship

    Regent Business School has formalised a strategic partnership with Startup Grind.
    2 Apr 2025
    2 Apr 2025
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This collaboration will give students direct access to industry leaders, mentorship opportunities and hands-on entrepreneurial experience that bridges the gap between academic learning and real-world business challenges.

    The partnership will be further strengthened by the launch of the Regent Student Entrepreneurs Club, a student-led initiative supported by Regent’s redHUB and Startup Grind.

    This club will serve as a dynamic platform for students to connect, collaborate and refine their business ideas under the guidance of experienced entrepreneurs and investors. It will be available across Regent’s campuses in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Manzini.

    Closing the gap between theory and practice

    Many aspiring entrepreneurs struggle to find the right mentorship and industry exposure needed to translate ideas into viable businesses.

    Regent Business School’s Head of Innovation and Student Experience, Hoosen Essof, highlights how this partnership addresses these challenges:

    “Entrepreneurial education must go beyond the classroom. Students need practical experience, industry connections and exposure to real business challenges.

    “Our partnership with Startup Grind creates an environment where students don’t just learn about entrepreneurship, they live it. This initiative will provide them with the skills, networks and confidence to build sustainable businesses.”

    Startup Grind, a global community designed to educate, inspire and connect entrepreneurs, will bring its extensive network and expertise to the table. The collaboration will allow students to attend high-profile networking events, gain mentorship from experienced founders and engage in immersive startup experiences.

    Sam Ngobeni, the director of Startup Grind Johannesburg, emphasises the impact of this initiative:

    REntrepreneurship is a journey best undertaken with the right support system. Through this partnership, students will gain invaluable insights from real-world entrepreneurs, access meaningful mentorship and build relationships that could shape their careers.

    “We are putting the focus on creating opportunities for young minds to grow and succeed in a competitive landscape.”

    Read more: Regent Business School, Startup Grind
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Let's do Biz