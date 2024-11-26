Regent Business School launches new campaign for 2025 enrolments

The campaign particularly appeals to mature students ready to advance their careers or switch fields — a growing segment in Regent Business School’s MBA and DBA programmes. “As a proud member of the Honoris United Universities, Regent Business School offers an environment that inspires, challenges, and supports our students,” said Prabashni Reddy, marketing manager at Regent Business School. “Through our network of accomplished professionals, students gain both academic knowledge and practical insights.”

A fresh start in the new year

The month of January marks not only the start of a new year, but often inspires career changes, and Regent Business School’s postgraduate programmes offer clear paths for those ready to progress. The MBA and DBA programmes provide thorough training and mentorship from expert faculty and industry leaders, helping students reach impactful careers.

“Completing my postgraduate diploma changed how I handle challenges at work," said Anika, a Postgraduate Diploma in Management graduate. “I’ve gained the confidence, skills, and network I need to make a difference in my industry. Regent Business School helped me lay the groundwork for lasting success.”

Meeting South Africa’s demand for supply chain experts

South Africa’s supply chain sector is thriving, with career opportunities at all levels, from logistics and procurement to executive roles. Regent Business School is one of the few institutions offering a complete pathway in supply chain management, from foundational courses to advanced degrees. Supply chain professionals play vital roles in maintaining efficiency, making this sector a cornerstone of the country’s economy.

Supporting modern businesses with data intelligence and project management

Data intelligence has become essential in business, and Regent Business School has recently introduced a Postgraduate qualification in Business Intelligence to meet this need. The school’s project management courses are also attracting interest, preparing graduates to lead projects from start to finish — a valuable skill across industries.

Paul, an MBA graduate, shared his experience: "Starting with a postgraduate diploma in management, I was amazed by the opportunities it provided. Now, as an MBA graduate, my career is reaching new heights. Regent Business School’s supportive approach has improved my leadership skills.”

Guiding matrics towards a successful future with versatile degrees

As matriculants consider their next steps, Regent Business School encourages them to explore options like the Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), which remains the top choice among young students. With nearly 43% of Regent Business School’s students enrolled in the BCom programme, it provides a strong foundation for careers in finance, marketing, management, and beyond.

“For me, the BCom degree is more than an education,” said Yolokazi, a BCom student. “It’s a gateway to real opportunities. I chose a specialisation that I’m passionate about, and Regent Business School’s hands-on approach ensures I’m ready for the real world.”

Building a foundation for lifelong success

The business school’s diverse programmes prepare students for roles at every level, allowing them to grow as their careers evolve. Linda, who completed her Bachelor of Business Administration, remarked, “From day one, I felt RBS's commitment to excellence. The support I've received has prepared me not only for my career but for lifelong growth.”

Rehana, who began with a Higher Certificate in Business Management, found it to be a crucial first step. “The support and guidance from day one has been invaluable,” she said. “I’m building practical skills that shape my perspective, and RBS has empowered me to take that first step towards a successful career.”

For further information or to explore program options, please call +27 31 304 4626 or send an email to az.ca.tneger@yduts



