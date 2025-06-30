Education Higher Education
    From ambition to academia: Second DBA cohort marks a milestone for Regent Business School

    Regent Business School marks another significant chapter in its academic story as it celebrates the graduation of Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) graduates. This milestone reaffirms the institution’s commitment to developing scholar-practitioners whose research addresses real-world challenges with clarity, courage and consequence.
    Issued by Regent Business School
    30 Jun 2025
    30 Jun 2025
    Regent Business School DBA graduate, Dr Busi Alfred Marumo
    Regent Business School DBA graduate, Dr Busi Alfred Marumo

    This year’s graduates delivered work that pushes beyond theoretical models and into actionable insights for industries that often operate under intense pressure. Among them is Dr Basi Alfred Marumo, whose research developed a learning framework for Occupational Health and Safety in South African mines. This is a sector where the stakes could not be higher. His work directly supports the industry-wide mission of achieving zero harm, improving the safety of thousands of workers deep underground.

    “Education is the great engine of personal development,” said Dr Marumo. “Business School gave me access to experienced supervisors and a curriculum aligned with the realities of my field. The support network and structure were key to developing research that can serve not only my industry but also the communities connected to it.”

    His study reinforces the role of corporate social responsibility (CSR) in shaping community outcomes. By linking Occupational Health and Safety to social and labour projects, infrastructure development and enterprise initiatives, the research highlights how academic work can become a driver for economic resilience in mining communities and beyond.

    Head of the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Programme at Regent Business School, Dr Kriyanka Moodley, lauded the dedication, resilience, and scholarly excellence demonstrated by each graduate. “Each graduate brings their unique professional backgrounds, research foci, and lived experiences to the fore. With a shared commitment to advancing knowledge and a passion for generating meaningful impact across academia and industry.”

    These scholar-practitioners have made substantial contributions to the expanding body of knowledge, reflecting both academic rigour and a spirit of inquiry. The DBA journey is, by nature, intellectually demanding and deeply transformative, it requires time, effort and personal sacrifice.

    “Our objective as an institution is to cultivate and empower agents of change, those who will shape discourse, drive innovation, and influence meaningful transformation. Each graduate embodies our mission of bridging the gap between scholarship and real-world impact.”

    As Regent Business School looks ahead to the conferral of its fourth set of DBA graduates in October 2025, anticipation builds among those nearing the pinnacle of their doctoral journey.

    Students seeing those that have preceded them is inspirational and this moment serves as a powerful reminder that our doctoral graduates are testament to perseverance, intellectual curiosity, and the power of transformative education. They have illuminated the path for future scholars, affirming that the pursuit of knowledge is not about the destination but a lifelong journey of growth, discovery, and contribution.

    If you’re ready to seek success, explore Regent Business School’s Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes for the 2025 mid-year intake on our website, call +27 31 304 4626 or send an email to az.ca.tneger@yduts. Our programmes equip you to excel by surrounding you with success.

    Regent Business School
    Regent Business School was established to satisfy the demand for management education in southern Africa.
