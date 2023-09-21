Education Skills Training
    Search jobs

    Shaping the future: Digitisation and sustainability in South Africa’s supply chains

    By Thula Mngoma, issued by Regent Business School
    28 Nov 2024
    28 Nov 2024
    As technology accelerates and the global focus on sustainability intensifies, supply chain management is becoming a critical driver of business success. In South Africa, unique challenges such as resource constraints and rising costs are spurring innovation, with digitisation and sustainable practices leading the way. Thula Mngoma from Regent Business School explores how these shifts are transforming supply chains, enabling businesses to build resilience, improve efficiency, and embrace environmental responsibility. Whether you’re an industry professional, academic, or someone curious about the evolving field, this article provides valuable insights into the strategies shaping South Africa’s supply chain landscape.
    Pictured: Thula Mngoma
    Pictured: Thula Mngoma

    As a lecturer in supply chain management, I’ve observed how our field is rapidly evolving, offering opportunities for innovation, resilience, and growth. Today, supply chain management extends far beyond logistics; it’s about leveraging digital tools and sustainable practices to build agile and future-ready systems. In South Africa, we face unique challenges like rising costs, resource and utility constraints, and pressure to adopt sustainable practices. These challenges make supply chain expertise more valuable than ever, opening doors for professionals passionate about shaping the industry.

    When I began my career, I couldn’t have imagined how profoundly technology and sustainability would transform supply chain management. Watching these advancements empower local industries and boost South Africa’s global competitiveness has been inspiring. For those considering a career in this dynamic field, now is an excellent time to gain the skills that will help you make a meaningful impact.

    Digitisation and sustainability: Transforming South Africa’s supply chains

    Supply chain management has become a cornerstone of modern business, especially in South Africa. With economic pressures and rising consumer expectations, companies must rethink their operations to stay efficient and relevant. By embracing digital tools and sustainable practices, businesses can overcome challenges, cut unnecessary costs, and enhance their reputation.

    Shaping the future: Digitisation and sustainability in South Africa&#x2019;s supply chains

    “Supply Chain Digital Transformation: Why It Should Matter to Your Organisation” - Singh S. (2024)

    Embracing technology: Driving digital transformation

    Technology has revolutionised supply chains, making them faster, smarter, and more efficient. Tools like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation, once considered futuristic, are now essential to South African businesses.

    • Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML): These modern tools enable real-time decision-making, forecasting demand, identifying bottlenecks, and streamlining operations. For example, a South African retailer can use AI to anticipate stock shortages, while a supplier can predict seasonal trends. These technologies empower businesses to adapt quickly, a critical advantage in today’s volatile market.
    • Data analytics: The science of analysing raw data offers actionable insights to improve decision-making at every level of the supply chain. Companies can track inventory, assess supplier performance, and gain a comprehensive view of operations. In South Africa, where efficiency is paramount, data-driven strategies often separate thriving businesses from those struggling to survive.
    • Automation: The ability to perform tasks with minimal human input is transforming warehousing and logistics by increasing accuracy and reducing costs. Tasks like inventory management and order processing become faster and more reliable with automation. For students pursuing supply chain management, expertise in automation is a competitive advantage.
    Shaping the future: Digitisation and sustainability in South Africa&#x2019;s supply chains

    “Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning for Real-Time Supply Chain Risk Mitigation and Agility” - Aljohani A. (2023)

    Blockchain: Enabling sustainable and transparent supply chains

    Blockchain technology is a powerful tool for transparency and accountability, particularly in sustainability-focused industries like agriculture, mining, and retail; areas where South Africa plays a significant global role.

    • Transparency and accountability: Blockchain provides a secure, traceable record of a product’s journey, helping companies verify ethical sourcing. In industries like mining, this transparency builds consumer and partner trust.
    • Combatting counterfeits: Counterfeit goods threaten industries such as pharmaceuticals, food, and fashion. Blockchain ensures authenticity by providing a verifiable record, safeguarding both brands and consumers.

    Blockchain isn’t just about technology; it’s a driver of ethical practices. Professionals with blockchain expertise are highly sought after in the growing field of sustainable supply chains.

    Building a career in South African supply chains

    The demand for professionals who understand digital and sustainable supply chain strategies is rising. Companies need individuals who can harness technology while promoting environmentally responsible practices.

    Supply chain management programmes, like those offered by Regent Business School, are designed to address the specific needs of South Africa’s evolving market. These programmes cater to a range of learners, from recent school graduates and professionals seeking to enhance their skills to HR managers focused on team development. Combining core supply chain principles with insights into emerging technologies and sustainable practices, the courses aim to equip students with the expertise required for leadership and impactful roles in the field.

    Focus forward: Invest in your future

    As I often remind my students, the future of supply chain management in South Africa is both promising and demanding. Success requires adaptability and a commitment to lifelong learning. With digitisation and sustainability reshaping the industry, formal education is the key to staying ahead.

    If you're ready to take the next step, explore Regent Business School's supply chain programmes for the 2025 intake on our website, call +27 31 304 4626 or send an email to . Whether you're starting out or seeking specialisation, our programmes equip you to excel in this dynamic field.

    About Thula Mngoma

    Thula Mngoma is an academic and researcher with a strong background in management studies.
    Regent Business School
    Regent Business School was established to satisfy the demand for management education in southern Africa.
