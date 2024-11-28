7de Laan's Diaan Lawrenson takes the helm as Afda CEO

Diaan Lawrenson has been appointed as the CEO of Afda.

Diaan Lawrenson | image supplied

Lawrenson, who is well-known to South Africans for her role as Paula in the long-running soap opera, 7de Laan and her performances in many local films and series (including Raaiselkind, Susters and Spoorloos: Steynhof, among others), has served as the dean of Afda Cape Town for five and a half years. She is an alumna of the institution and has been lecturing at Afda since 2016.

Chris Vorster, CEO of Stadio, says Lawrenson is the ideal person to lead Afda forward.

“Diaan has more than 25 years of experience in the entertainment industry as an actor, producer, and content creator, working across all genres.

“Her comprehensive understanding of the industry means she knows exactly what it takes to support Afda's staff and students. We also look forward to supporting her vision for the institution, and the industry.”

“As CEO, my role will contribute to steering the growth and evolution of our institution, ensuring its continued relevance and impact within the creative economy. This includes encouraging the development of our student body and amplifying the contributions of our alumni to the industries,” says Lawrenson.

Enabling and celebrating student successes

Lawrenson says she entered the education sector by chance but stayed with intention as she wants to contribute towards positive change in the industry “One of the most rewarding aspects of my tenure at Afda has been witnessing the success of our students,” she enthuses.

“Seeing them thrive and achieve their goals has been a source of immense pride and a testament to the impact of our work as educators and mentors.”

She says her students’ successes remind her of the purpose and value of the work she and her colleagues do as educators. But that doesn’t mean she’s disappearing from screens or the director’s chair anytime soon!

Alongside her new role, Lawrenson will remain actively engaged within the creative economy.

“I believe this dynamic synergy—between active industry participation and academic rigour—is one of Afda's greatest strengths,” she says.

“It’s an approach that I am deeply committed to upholding and enhancing. Our ability to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application ensures our students are well-prepared for the realities of the industry.”