Afda students and alumni secure 5 wins at the Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards

Afda is proud to announce that its students and graduates have won five prestigious awards at the 2025 Simon Mabhunu Sabela Awards, held on 19 July 2025.

Portia Ncwane – Best isiZulu Film

Ncwane, a current second-year student at Afda Durban, captured the Best isiZulu Film award for her independent production Tales of a Zulu Folk Dancer: Igida Ngoma. Her win placed her in distinguished company with seasoned professionals.

Rethabile Ramaphakela – Best Pan African Film, Best Feature Film & Best Use of KZN as a Filming Location

Afda alumna and co‑founder of Burnt Onion Productions, Ramaphakela earned three awards for her film Disaster Holiday, taking home the Best Pan African Film, Best Feature Film and Best Use of KZN as a Filming Location. The film also picked up the award for Best Production Design.

Sibongiseni Shezi – Best Actress in Film

Afda graduate Sibongiseni Shezi claimed her second Simon Sabela Award, winning Best Actress in Film for her compelling performance in Umjolo: The Gone Girl.

Afda Durban Dean, Dr Temara Prem, lauded the win: “I am extremely proud that the Afda community and our alumni are shining at the Simon Sabela Awards. This recognition is a testament to the remarkable talent, creativity, and commitment within our institution. Our continued presence and success at these prestigious awards clearly demonstrate how the Afda community is actively stimulating and shaping the KwaZulu‑Natal film industry.”

The annual Simon Mabhunu Sabela Film and Television Awards, hosted by the KwaZulu-Natal Film Commission, celebrate creative excellence across KZN’s film and television sectors. Launched in 2013, the ceremony highlights regional talent in categories spanning acting, production, cinematography, and cultural storytelling.

These awards reinforce Afda’s significant role in building the next generation of storytellers and industry leaders. From student talent to alumni professionals, Afda’s imprint on South Africa’s creative economy continues to grow.



