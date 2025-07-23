HSRC to host free training academy to equip researchers for AI

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), in collaboration with the University of Pretoria, the University of Zululand and Sol Plaatje University, will host the 6th Annual Emerging and Established African Researcher Training Academy from 28 July to 1 August 2025.

Image source: DC Studio from Freepik

The event will be held virtually and will run daily from 8:30am to 4pm.

This year’s academy is themed 'Research excellence reimagined: Preparing tomorrow’s scholars today', reflecting the growing influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on the research landscape.

“As AI increasingly transforms how research is designed, conducted, analysed, and communicated, the academy will explore how African scholars can engage with these changes while strengthening foundational research skills,” the statement read.

The key focus of the academy is to equip participants with essential competencies in research design, data analysis, and academic writing, while also introducing tools and techniques that integrate AI into the research process.

According to the HSRC, participants will examine important questions, such as how to preserve intellectual authenticity while harnessing AI’s transformative capabilities; where computational efficiency ends and human wisdom begins; and how to develop research skills that remain valuable as AI capabilities expand.

Evolution of the programme

The academy was first launched as an in-person training programme in partnership with the University of Zululand.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, it transitioned into a virtual format, allowing for broader participation and collaboration across institutions.

“Now celebrating its sixth year in this format, the academy continues to evolve by offering both foundational and advanced modules that respond to the changing demands of the research community.”

Inclusive access

In line with its responsibilities to the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), the HSRC said it supports capacity building in research and research management, and ensures inclusive access to training for marginalised groups.

This includes women and persons with disabilities and promotes a culture of lifelong learning among African scholars.

According to the chairperson of the academy’s organising committee, the HSRC’s Dr Bongiwe Mncwango, the academy aims to foster a collaborative and sustainable research environment, bringing together emerging and established scholars to share ideas, develop research skills, and pursue collaborative initiatives.

More than training

“The programme also supports career development for early-career researchers and raises awareness about the value of research in addressing Africa’s societal challenges.

“It is more than training – it’s a strategic investment in the future of African research. As AI revolutionises scholarship, African researchers must be equipped to lead with innovation, integrity, and impact,” said Mncwango.

Registration information and programme details are available on the HSRC’s website.