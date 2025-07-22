Toys R Us wants you to put down the device and play

Play is a vital part of childhood development, and many kids as missing out as they prioritise their devices over physical fun. Toys R Us is calling on families to stop, reconnect and prioritise play and has declared 26 July as National Play Day.

This forms part of the Superpower of Play campaign, aimed at reigniting awareness around the importance of play in healthy childhood development.

It’s an urgent response to hard-hitting realities and to encourage kids to play every day.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), children aged five to 17 should engage in at least 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily.

Yet global data shows that more than 80% of children are falling short of this recommendation.

In South Africa, the picture is no better.

A 2023 report by the South African Journal of Child Health highlighted that screen time among local children has more than doubled in the past five years, with kids aged eight to 12 spending an average of five to seven hours per day on screens outside of school hours.

The result? Soaring rates of childhood anxiety, reduced social interaction, poor sleep quality, and a marked decline in imaginative play.

“We are facing a global erosion of childhood,” warns Nicky Rodseth, principal of Montessori Life Pre-School.

“Children are over-scheduled, overstimulated by screens, and under-exposed to the kind of spontaneous, creative, unstructured play that builds emotional intelligence and cognitive flexibility.”

Play is mandatory

Decades of developmental science have proven that play is not optional.

Neuroscientific research shows that play activates multiple brain regions, strengthens the prefrontal cortex, and is essential for developing problem-solving skills, self-regulation and empathy.

“Even just 15 minutes of free play a day can significantly improve a child’s mood, coordination and resilience,” says Cayleigh Rice, paediatric occupational therapist. “

We’re seeing more children who struggle with basic motor planning, social interaction, and sensory regulation, all linked to a lack of physical and social play.”

Play also offers a critical counterbalance to rising academic pressure and digital overload.

It provides children with the chance to decompress, explore their identities, and build crucial relationships.

“There’s a growing recognition that play is foundational, not a break from learning but a powerful form of it,” says Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us.

“Through our Superpower of Play campaign, we want to give families tools to bring play back into daily life because when children play, they thrive.”

Pledge to play

On 26 July, Toys R Us will rally parents, educators and communities to pledge to play with Play Day being celebrated nationally across the stores.

Three flagship Play Day events will take place at Toys R Us Fourways Mall (Johannesburg), Gateway Theatre of Shopping (Durban), and Canal Walk Shopping Centre (Cape Town), with the stores being transformed into a play haven with big brands like XSHOT, Lego, Nintendo, Crayola and Sticki Rolls to name a few, activating play stations at each of the flagship Play Day events.

“Think of it as a reset button,” adds Jacoby.

“A day to remember what matters in a child’s life. Not just grades and chores, but moments of laughter, risk-taking, imagination and shared joy.”

She says that the Pledge to Play movement is part of a global Toys R Us initiative to combat the mental health and developmental risks associated with modern childhood.

“It draws on international movements that seek to return balance to family life, promote active learning, and remind societies that play is the work of children,” she adds.

“In a country grappling with inequality, screen addiction and social disconnection, National Play Day offers a simple but powerful antidote,” Jacoby says.

“Pick up a ball, build a fort, draw on a wall, laugh until you can’t breathe. Just play.”

To join the movement, visit www.toysrus.co.za/superpower-of-play or head to your nearest Toys R Us store on 26 July to sign your Pledge to Play and receive practical play ideas for every age group.